Togo issues 6M unique numbers as MOSIP-based digital ID project progresses

Figures from the Togolese government indicate that at least six million people have already been issued a Unique Identification Number (NIU) and a biometric ID card as part of implementation of the country’s MOSIP-based national digital ID project.

The information is contained in a recent report published by the country’s Permanent Secretariat for Monitoring Reform Policies and Financial Programs, Togo First reports.

Over six million NIUs were issued as of December last year, the government body noted, thanks in large part to nationwide sensitization campaigns that were led by the National Identification Agency (ANID), under the supervision of the Ministry of Public Service Efficiency and Digital Transformation.

Togo signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) in 2021 for the implementation of a secure, inclusive and scalable MOSIP-based digital ID system capable of streaming access to public and private sector services.

The project is part of a broader World Bank-supported West Africa Unique Identification for Regional Integration and Inclusion Project (WURI), which involves five other countries of the West Africa region. Funding for WURI-Togo is reported at $72 million.

Officials say sensitization campaigns for the digital ID project paid off in some parts of the country such as in Greater Lomé as well as communities that are difficult to reach.

With the biometric ID card which is designed with a QR code for authentication, holders find it easier having access to certain public services.

A consortium of Atos and Idemia is implementing mostly the technical aspects of the digital ID project which government authorities have described as a key pillar in the West African nation’s digital transformation journey.

ANID says the national digital ID project is part of Togo’s National Development Plan and aligned fully with the government’s 2020-2025 development roadmap.

Togo reached a digital public infrastructure milestone in 2021 with the launch of an innovative payments platform dubbed NOVISSI which facilitated government’s social protection support for citizens during the height of the coronavirus pandemic.

The country’s digital public infrastructure progress has attracted interest from regional neighbours. Last year, a delegation from Senegal made an understudy trip to ANID to tap experience regarding the implementation of the Togolese initiative.

Article Topics

Africa | Agence Nationale de l’Identification (ANID) | biometrics | digital ID | MOSIP (Modular Open Source Identity Platform) | Togo | World Bank | WURI