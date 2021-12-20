Togo signs MoU to establish MOSIP digital identity system

Togo’s National Agency for Identification (Agence Nationale de l’Identification, ANID) has signed an agreement with IIIT-Bangalore for collaboration on developing a foundational digital identity system using MOSIP (Modular Open-Source Identification Platform).

Togo intends to establish a foundational ID system to understand its population, collect and control data and provide government services. As part of the agreement, MOSIP will provide technology, capacity-building and technical support as the country adopts the platform.

Privacy International has recently reviewed the MOSIP system and found it to be a sure step towards establishing a digital identity system based on privacy and which can be continually updated.

ANID has launched an international tender for the design, supply, installation and maintenance of an information system earlier in the year. The bidders needed to offer a platform that works within the framework of the country’s biometric civil identity card project.

The biometric ID card system is being realized with World Bank funding as part of the West Africa Unique Identification for Regional Integration and Inclusion Project, or WURI –Togo. The WURI digital ID project is seeking to enhance regional integration within the West African trade bloc, ECOWAS.

The World Bank’s ID4D is also a member of MOSIP’s International Advisory Board.

The tech-focused West African nation planned an awareness-raising campaign around biometric ID to prepare the population.

“We are pleased to be entering this partnership with the Togolese government,” says Professor Rajagopalan, president of MOSIP, speaking on behalf of both IIIT-Bangalore and MOSIP.

“Togo joins a growing community of countries that aim to build their foundational ID systems using MOSIP as the platform. We look forward to supporting the Togolese government on their path to success, and are hopeful that the [foundational] ID system they are investing in helps form a solid common rail for good governance.”

Sri Lanka recently began using MOSIP to design its foundational digital identity system. Ethiopia and the Republic of Guinea are also working with MOSIP to establish pilots.

