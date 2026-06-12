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Bangladesh positions digital ID and wallets as economic infrastructure

Govt adopts digital public infrastructure model linking identity, payments and public services through a unified citizen framework 
| Duruthu Edirimuni Chandrasekera
Categories Biometrics News  |  Civil / National ID  |  ID for All
Bangladesh positions digital ID and wallets as economic infrastructure
 

Bangladesh is advancing a “One Citizen-One ID-One Digital Wallet” strategy that aims to link identity, payments and government services through a unified digital framework designed to broaden economic participation. 

The initiative forms part of the government’s broader effort to expand digital public infrastructure and increase the contribution of the ICT and telecommunications sector to 10 percent of GDP within five years, according to Finance Minister Amir Khosru Mahmood Chaudhry.  

The minister unveiled the ‘One Citizen-One ID-One Digital Wallet’ vision in the recent budget. The sector has been identified as a thrust sector, with plans to develop necessary infrastructure and expand connectivity.

The minister said that Bangladesh is establishing a national fibre bank to expand connectivity in remote and rural areas. The country is projected to become the world’s ninth largest consumer economy in four years. The minister also pointed out that affordable and reliable Internet is the basis of ICT growth, and the government has undertaken all-inclusive telecommunication reforms to ensure 5G coverage for 90% of the population, guaranteeing broadband Internet speeds of 100 Mbps.

The digital wallet system will enable secure and convenient financial transactions, including payment of allowances, fees, and other charges.

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