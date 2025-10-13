EU publishes new grants for EUDI Wallets and mDL development

The European Commission has published two new calls for grants aimed at producing certified, production-ready EU Digital Identity Wallets and supporting the rollout of the EU Mobile Driving Licenses.

The first grant targets consortia selected to participate in Large-Scale Pilots (LPS) for digital IDs during the Digital Europe Work Program 2023-2024. The Digital Europe Work Program 2025-2027 will provide additional funding for the consortia to expand their scope of work, including the development, certification, conformance testing and issuance of EUDI by member states.

The second grant, on the other hand, targets issuers and verifiers of mobile driving licenses.

Both grants run from October 9th to December 9th, 2025.

Funding will support the work achieved during the first round of Large-Scale Pilots and will build on existing technical specifications and reference implementation. The aim is to boost the success of digital public administration solutions such as eDelivery, eSignature and eID Building as well as the private sector.

Last week, the Commission updated its plans to roll out digital identities and wallets by publishing amendments to the Digital Europe (DIGITAL) Work Program 2025-2027.

The document specifies funding of 129.6 million euros (roughly US$151.2 million) for the EUDI Wallet, the European Trust Infrastructure and other services related to public service delivery. An additional 77 million euros ($89.8 million) will be spent for interoperability and digital government.

