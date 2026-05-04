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Leidos, Idemia PS advance checkpoint modernization with biometrics, CAT-2 systems

Partnership combines eGates and credential authentication to improve IDV and passenger throughput
| Lu-Hai Liang
Categories Biometrics News  |  Border and Port Security
Leidos, Idemia PS advance checkpoint modernization with biometrics, CAT-2 systems
 

Leidos and Idemia Public Security have formed a strategic partnership to deploy biometric‑enabled eGates and integrated Credential Authentication Technology (CAT-2) systems across U.S. airports.

The companies aim to accelerate the next phase of checkpoint modernization. The collaboration combines Idemia’s federally certified ID authentication and biometric‑matching technologies, including its AutoCAT automated eGate, with Leidos’ checkpoint integration and large‑scale airport deployments.

“Idemia’s AutoCAT product is more than a traditional eGate,” says Krista Powers, Idemia VP of account management, public security. “It seamlessly automates identity verification for all passengers, helping to ensure everyone can benefit from new technology, whether they prefer identification or the use of an identity document.”

The model allows travelers to authenticate their IDs at a self‑service eGate before entering the screening area. The firms stress that biometric data is used only for real‑time identity verification and is not retained.

As Idemia’s systems integrate directly into Leidos’ architecture, airports can deploy the technology quickly and scale it to growing passenger volumes and as security requirements evolve.

“Airports are looking for ways to improve throughput while maintaining the highest security standards,” says Seth Ambrams, VP and chief technology officer of Airports, Borders and Security at Leidos.

“By combining advanced credential authentication with biometric identity verification, these eGates create a secure, efficient pathway for travelers while giving security officers greater operational flexibility at the checkpoint.”

The U.S’. Transport Security Administration (TSA) has been implementing Credential Authentication Technology (CAT-2) since 2018. However, the available funds for the ongoing modernization, which includes Advanced Imaging Technology (AIT) scanners, has been diverted for many years into unrelated federal spending. More than $12 billion has been diverted from TSA’s security accounts.

However, globally air travel is moving toward digitally integrated airport environments, where identity verification, passenger processing and security screening are run as a connected ecosystem. The International Air Transport Association (IATA) believes fully contactless, biometric-enabled international travel is already achievable following a series of digital identity trials across Europe and Asia Pacific.

That ecosystem may not yet be perfectly in place, with IATA providing the caveat that governments should begin issuing and accepting digital passports at scale to realize this fully contactless vision of international travel.

“For travellers to benefit from this important modernization, governments must accelerate efforts to issue and accept Digital Travel Credentials – secure digital versions of passports,” said Willie Walsh, IATA’s director general.

As for Leidos and Idemia, the companies see the rollout as moving to a more efficient, privacy‑preserving and scalable checkpoint model to meet the demands of modern air travel.

Idemia PS is currently the target of a 1.2 billion euros ($1.4 billion) acquisition offer from Amadeus IT SA, which is looking to extend its ambitions as a biometrics and digital identity orchestrator for travel ecosystems.

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