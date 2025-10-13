Idemia Public Security expands biometric enrolment, ID card technology across US

Idemia Public Security North America announced the rollout of its new Supervised Multi-Acquisition Remote Technology for Enrollment (SMART-E) kiosks and the launch of next-generation driver’s licenses and ID cards in several U.S. states.

Together, the initiatives mark a major expansion of Idemia’s role in modernizing identity proofing and credentialing nationwide.

The company began deploying its SMART-E kiosks this year to enhance the enrollment process for civil applicants and criminal background checks.

Designed to operate under the National Institute of Standards and Technology 800-63A digital identity guidelines, the kiosks allow for secure, remote supervision by an agent, eliminating physical interaction while maintaining compliance and accuracy.

Idemia says the system enables a single remote agent to oversee multiple enrollments simultaneously, allowing smaller communities to gain access to enrollment services without needing a physical center.

“User experience is at the forefront,” said Idemia Senior Vice President for Client Success at Public Security Christian Henry. “Our technology is an industry-first to facilitate in-person enrollment for state and local governments with a remote agent. I’m proud to continue providing government customers with the latest innovations in secure and advanced technologies.”

The SMART-E kiosks have already been deployed in Pennsylvania and Colorado, with Idemia planning to expand to five states by the end of 2025 and at least ten by 2026.

The kiosks feature a fingerprint rejection rate below two percent, according to the company, ensuring high reliability and efficiency in background check processing.

“I’m thrilled to see the success of our upgraded enrollment kiosk so far,” said Casey Mayfield, market leader for enrollment at Idemia. “Residents now have a fast, reliable way to complete their background checks. This system meets the growing demand for secure, easy-to-deploy identity proofing solutions, especially for employment and licensing needs.”

Alongside the kiosk rollout, Idemia has begun issuing redesigned driver’s licenses and identification cards for the State of California.

Developed in partnership with the California Department of Motor Vehicles, the new cards incorporate advanced anti-tampering and anti-counterfeiting technologies, including digital signatures and security features that comply with REAL ID and American Association of Motor Vehicle Administrators standards.

Rob Gardner, CEO of Idemia Civil Identity, said the project represents a significant milestone in state-level identity security. “Partnering with the State of California to deliver this new driver’s license design is a milestone we’re proud of. It’s not just about aesthetics; it’s about raising the bar on security and trust,” Gardner said.

“We’ve built this solution to meet the highest standards in identity protection, and we’re committed to bringing that same level of innovation and reliability to all our state partners,” Gardner added.

Idemia said the new California licenses are built for durability, meeting ten-year card life standards and incorporating proprietary materials that show visible evidence if tampered with.

The company is also expanding its collaboration with the State of Texas, announcing that it will begin issuing new tamper-resistant driver’s licenses and identification cards there as well.

The Texas credentials will be made of polycarbonate and include a distinctive Texas-shaped window with a red and blue optical variable design, tactile surfaces for physical verification, and a laser-engraved star for REAL ID compliance.

“We’re proud to continue our partnership with the Texas Department of Public Safety to ensure Texas residents can continue to trust their verified identity credential,” Gardner said. “These new credentials represent a major step forward in secure identification, integrating the latest technology to protect personal information and prevent counterfeiting.”

Under the new agreement, Idemia will also provide Texas with employee ID cards, election ID certificates, private security licenses, and firearm licenses.

