Biometric Update Podcast: Teresa Wu on SIA’s Corporate Credential Design Guide

The Security Industry Association (SIA) has published its Corporate Credential Design Guide, and Idema Public Security’s Teresa Wu, who has been involved with the SIA since 2015, had a big hand in creating it.

“In the corporate world, there are millions of corporate IDs being made every day. And they’re all made in different ways,” Wu tells the Biometric Update Podcast. “There’s no standard way. Each company kind of does their own flavor, right? Some companies don’t even have ID. Some have a plastic card with different colors and maybe just a picture. Some have logos, some don’t. And you just don’t have any kind of common guidelines.

Aiming to fix this, Wu and what she describes as a team of “all the ID nerds that we could find” sat down to hash out what a good, trusted corporate credential should look like. The Corporate Credential Design Guide is the result. It identifies four key targets: security, usability, interoperability and manageability.

“If there’s a consistent way of really identity proofing the person before you issue corporate credentials, if it’s cryptographically signed and verified and you can electronically verify, authenticated by biometrics or cryptographic keys – that will add a lot of strength to corporate credentials,” Wu says.

Check out the latest episode of the Biometric Update Podcast to hear Teresa Wu’s thoughts on the convergence of physical and mobile credentials, mobile driver’s licenses, the emerging wallet ecosystem, and more.

Listen now: Spotify, Apple, YouTube, Podbean

Runtime: 00:23:46

Article Topics

Biometric Update Podcast | biometrics | Corporate Credential Design Guide | digital ID | Idemia Public Security | Security Industry Association (SIA) | standards | Teresa Wu