Entrust tells a tale of two CEOs as Biometric Update Podcast talks transition, consistency

As Tony Ball takes over, longevity gives firm a leg up on regulatory change, fraud prevention
| Joel R. McConvey
Oftentimes, a new CEO at a company means a change of direction, a course correction or a sudden exit for the old CEO. Not so in the case of Entrust, which is seeing its outgoing CEO of 17 years, Todd Wilkinson, willingly hand off the role to incoming chief Tony Ball over the next eight months.

Entrust has seen continued success, crossing a billion dollars in revenue over the past year. It’s a trend the company intends to continue. Forming a formidable tag team, the two CEOs join the Biometric Update Podcast to discuss why the transition is happening (spoiler: Wilkinson is retiring), how the identity and fintech sectors are changing, and how Entrust has prioritized stability over its more than 50 years in operation as an identity provider to governments, financial institutions and beyond.

Listen now: SpotifyAppleYouTubePodbean

Runtime: 00:28:24

Startup behind World’s biometric matching software raises $5.5M in seed funding

Taceo, the company behind World’s biometric iris matching software, has closed a $5.5 million seed funding round led by Archetype…

 

Reality Defender expands access to deepfake detection with new API, SDK

Deepfake detection platform Reality Defender has officially launched a public developer API and SDK and is offering a limited free…

 

EU-LISA takes on maintenance responsibilities for OFIQ

EU-LISA, the agency in charge of managing Europe’s border control IT systems, is taking on maintenance responsibilities for the Open-Source…

 

Remote Identity Validation Rally enters biometric PAD phase

The year-long Remote Identity Validation Rally (RIVR) challenge series hosted by the U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Science and…

 

Biometric payment card enrollment interoperability spec developed by SPA

Initial interoperability specifications for biometric card enrollment have been formulated by the Smart Payment Association, and refined with industry feedback….

 

NIST fingerprint biometrics test sees Neurotechnology return to top, Imagid debut

Three new biometric algorithms have been evaluated by NIST for its Proprietary Fingerprint Template initiative, PFT III, in July. One…

