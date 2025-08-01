Entrust tells a tale of two CEOs as Biometric Update Podcast talks transition, consistency

Oftentimes, a new CEO at a company means a change of direction, a course correction or a sudden exit for the old CEO. Not so in the case of Entrust, which is seeing its outgoing CEO of 17 years, Todd Wilkinson, willingly hand off the role to incoming chief Tony Ball over the next eight months.

Entrust has seen continued success, crossing a billion dollars in revenue over the past year. It’s a trend the company intends to continue. Forming a formidable tag team, the two CEOs join the Biometric Update Podcast to discuss why the transition is happening (spoiler: Wilkinson is retiring), how the identity and fintech sectors are changing, and how Entrust has prioritized stability over its more than 50 years in operation as an identity provider to governments, financial institutions and beyond.

Listen now: Spotify, Apple, YouTube, Podbean

Runtime: 00:28:24

Biometric Update Podcast | biometrics | digital identity | Entrust