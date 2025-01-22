Entrust unveils AI-powered facial biometric authentication for its IDaaS platform

Entrust has announced a new AI-powered biometric capability for its Identity-as-a-Service (IDaaS) platform.

The trusted payments, identities and data security company has taken the wraps off its new identity verification feature, which enables facial biometric authentication by verifying users against their encrypted biometric identifier which is stored on-device.

Entrust developed the new capability in response to the growing challenge of identity fraud. For example, the 2025 Identity Fraud Report revealed digital forgeries now account for 57 percent of document fraud cases, an increase of 244 percent on last year. Deepfake attempts meanwhile now account for 40 percent of video biometric fraud attempts.

Entrust’s newest feature has been developed to comply with certain data protection regulations, allowing biometric data to be stored directly on a user’s mobile device rather than in the cloud. Entrust is touting its effectiveness against deepfakes and synthetic identities; and phishing-resistant authentication by using password-less methods.

Bhagwat Swaroop, president of digital security at Entrust, said: “Entrust facial biometric authentication with Onfido identity verification offers an efficient, low-friction way to confirm user identities throughout the user’s lifecycle, helping businesses answer the question: ‘is this user still the same person we onboarded at day one?’”

In 2024, Entrust acquired selfie biometrics provider Onfido. The Minneapolis-based company also announced last week the launch of PKI Hub, a “pre-packaged virtual appliance,” which is designed to expand on demand and to meet the growing complexity of public key infrastructure.

