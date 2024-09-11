Neurotechnology releases multimodal biometric authentication development tool

Neurotechnology has launched MegaMatcher ID, a multimodal biometric authentication software development tool designed for integration into mobile applications and as a web service. The platform features three primary biometric modalities: facial recognition, fingerprint (slap) recognition, and voice recognition.

This platform enhances the existing infrastructure of the company’s facial verification solution by introducing voice and slap verification tools, thereby expanding its capabilities. Each biometric verification tool can also be deployed as a standalone product, the company says.

MegaMatcher ID leverages smartphone cameras to execute facial authentication, contactless fingerprint recognition, and voice identification. The company states that it employs AI-based segmentation to process flat fingerprint captures, allowing for the simultaneous scanning of multiple fingers.

“Within a unified product tailored for the digital ID domain, MegaMatcher ID combines the excellence of our latest contactless algorithms and decades of experience providing thousands of customers worldwide with versatile, reliable, open, and well-supported software solutions for biometrics,” says Antonello Mincone, business development director for Neurotechnology.

Neurotechnology MegaMatcher ID can be deployed across various platforms that operate on different operating systems, including Microsoft Windows, Linux, macOS, iOS, and Android.

The company claims that this product can be integrated with its other offerings, such as the MegaMatcher Automated Biometric Identification System, MegaMatcher SDK, and MegaMatcher On Card (which stores biometric data on a smart card).

According to the company, the unified API reduces the complexity of integrating three biometric modalities into existing applications. The API provides developers with a wide range of functionalities, including biometric enrollment, verification, liveness checks, compliance with ICAO standards, and age estimation.

“We are one of the very few companies to own multiple biometric recognition technologies, including fingerprint, face, and voice modalities, that are suitable for mobile devices,” Mincone adds.

Neurotechnology achieved progress in the recent NIST’s Evaluation of Latent Friction Ridge Technology (ELFT), demonstrating a threefold increase in biometric accuracy in its submission.

