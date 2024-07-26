FB pixel

Raonsecure up to 5M biometric authentication subscribers in Japan

| Chris Burt
South Korea-based Raonsecure has surpassed 5 million monthly active users for its biometric authentication subscription service in Japan, as it ramps up its market activity in the country.

TouchEn OnePass from Raonsecure was up to 5.1 million Japanese users as of the end of June, Korea’s Maeil Business Newspaper reports. The service entered the country in 2020 through deals with companies in Japan’s fintech sector. The biometric service had about 4.15 million active Japanese users as of the end of 2023. The company claimed it had 30 million users in Korea at the beginning of 2020, and plans to grow that user base to 700 million people in the Asia-Pacific region.

To that end, Raonsecure also signed a deal last year with NetMove, a subsidiary of Japan-based internet bank Smithin SBI Net Bank which provides FIDO and multi-factor authentication, according to the report.

The growing number for TouchEn OnePass is partly attributed to its expansion beyond the financial sector to education, with Japanese research and educational institutions adopting it.

TouchEn OnePass is a cloud-based biometric authentication service which was certified by the FIDO Alliance as a biometric authenticator back in 2018.

Raonsecure has also been conducting proof-of-concepts for its OmniOne Digital ID with large Japanese businesses.

The company reached roughly 500 million won (US$360,000) in overseas business last year, Maeil says.

“We will increase the status of K-Security by expanding our business in Japan based on Raonsecure’s leading technology in the certification field such as biometric authentication (FIDO), integrated certification, and Omni One digital ID,” says Raonsecure CEO Lee Soon-hyung.

