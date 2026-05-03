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TestMu AI releases testing tool for agent-produced code

| Joel R. McConvey
Categories Biometric R&D  |  Biometrics News
TestMu AI releases testing tool for agent-produced code
 

TestMu AI (formerly LambdaTest) has launched Kane CLI, “a new browser automation tool that runs directly from the terminal,” and “the first tool designed simultaneously for human developers and AI coding agents, closing the gap between code generation and verified browser execution.” 

As AI agents take over the job of coding, there is a verification gap: “no agent can open a browser and verify that what it built actually works. That step still falls to a human.” Kane CLI aims to close this loop. 

“For years, the bottleneck in software was writing the code,” says Asad Khan, CEO of TestMu AI. “Vibe coding removed that. Teams are shipping more software, faster, than at any point in the history of our industry. But it exposed a new bottleneck most teams haven’t named yet: trust. Every feature that ships from a prompt is a feature nobody has actually verified.” 

“At agentic speed, ‘a human will click through it later’ is not a plan – it’s a liability, compounding at the speed of AI. That’s why we built Kane CLI. One terminal command, a real browser, pass or fail. Software has always trusted the people who wrote it. Now, for the first time, it has to trust the machines. Kane CLI is how trust scales in the agentic era.” 

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