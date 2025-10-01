BixeLab unveils custom-built biometrics testing facility with specialized features

BixeLab is moving to a new lab custom-built for biometrics testing with specialized capabilities and characteristics to keep abreast of the dynamic landscape of security risks and international standards.

The company will introduce its new facility in the Manuka area of Canberra and demonstrate some of the advanced tests it makes possible in a webinar free with registration which will run twice on Thursday, October 2, at 3:30pm and 6:30pm AEST (UTC+10).

Specialized infrastructure for testing deepfakes, an advanced biometric presentation attack creation station, a testing area with a controlled and isolated environment, robotic testing facilities and enhanced document fraud instrument printers are all part of the new lab, according to BixeLab CEO Ted Dunstone.

“These new facilities will allow us to continue to scale to meet the increasing demands from customers around the world for testing and assurance services,” Dunstone told Biometric Update in an emailed statement. “We’re excited to share this next phase of our growth and would love to welcome people online to share in the formal opening of these new facilities.”

BixeLab is the only NIST-accredited biometrics testing lab in the Southern hemisphere, and was accredited for biometric bias evaluations based on the ISO standard earlier this year. The lab has also supported the development of MOSIP’s biometric device evaluation protocol and is the first accredited to test against it, and has conducted pioneering assessments of biometric template protection and contactless fingerprint biometrics accuracy.

