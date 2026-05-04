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CLR Labs wins ISO 17025 accreditation for biometrics testing across EU

COFRAC recognition enables EU-wide acceptance of lab evaluations for PAD, IAD and biometric system performance
| Chris Burt
Categories Biometrics News  |  Facial Recognition  |  Liveness Detection
CLR Labs wins ISO 17025 accreditation for biometrics testing across EU
 

Cabinet Louis Reynaud (CLR Labs) has been accredited for ISO/IEC 17025, the international standard for testing and calibration laboratories, in recognition of the expertise, quality, independence and impartiality of its standards-based evaluations for digital identity, biometrics and cybersecurity.

French national accreditation body COFRAC awarded the accreditation. CLR Labs is the first biometric laboratory in Europe to obtain the accreditation from a European NAB, according to a company announcement.

With the accreditation CLR Labs is now compliant with the requirements of EU Regulation No. 765/2008, which provides mutual recognition for assessments made by labs and conformity assessment bodies.

CLR Labs’ accreditation covers evaluations of biometric Presentation Attack Detection (PAD) technology for fingerprints and facial recognition based on ISO/IEC 30107-1 and -3 and ISO/IEC 19989-3, as well as CEN/TS 18099 for biometric Injection Attack Detection (IAD), and ISO/IEC 19795-1 and -2 for performance of face biometrics systems.

The company says the accreditation positions it to support clients in demonstrating their compliance with the remote identity verification, PID onboarding and EUDI Wallet regulations contained in eIDAS, along with the Cyber Resilience Act (CRA), and the AI Act.

CLR Labs was awarded funding from the French government earlier this year through the ATLAS V2 project to support standardization efforts in biometrics, digital identity, AI and EUDI Wallets.

The lab has also been innovating with early tests for IAD based on the European standard.

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