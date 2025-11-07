FB pixel

Voice deepfakes from single facial image reveal fine-tuning detection trade-off

Researchers find deepfake detection blind spot
| Chris Burt
Categories Biometric R&D  |  Biometrics News  |  Voice Biometrics
Voice deepfakes from single facial image reveal fine-tuning detection trade-off
 

A technique for generating a spoof of a person’s voice from only a single facial image, demonstrated at the USENIX Security 2024 conference, is among the more alarming deepfake creation methods uncovered so far. Worse, voice deepfake detection tools on the market tend to struggle with these audio deepfakes, according to a team of Australian researchers.

Fortunately, as the team from Australian digital research network Data61 at CSIRO shows in a recently-published paper, it is possible to tune those tools to more accurately detect deepfakes created with Face-to-voice synthesis, also known as “FOICE.”

In the paper “Can Current Detectors Catch Face-to-Voice Deepfakes?”, the researchers tested FOICE outputs with biometric voice authentication software including WeChat Voiceprint and Microsoft Azure. The spoof attempts were frequently successful, and approached a 100 percent success rate when making multiple attempts.

The researchers point out that this is troubling because of the wider availability of facial images than voice samples.

Four deepfake detectors the researchers characterize as state-of-the-art models “that span distinct architectural families and design goals” performed poorly when tested with deepfakes produced from four datasets. The best-performing, AASIST, had an equal error rate (EER) of 0.163.  All models improved when fine-tuned, with AASIST’s EER dropping to 0.003.

Three of these four fine-tuned voice deepfake detectors were less accurate at identifying other kinds of spoofs, however. The drop in AASIST’s accuracy was modest, and the Ren et al. model’s improved, but TCM dropped by 10 percent and Sun et al. was rendered almost completely ineffective.

“Only domain-invariant approaches maintained relatively stable cross-vocoder behavior; noise robustness varied widely, and denoising can unintentionally remove forensic cues,” the researchers conclude. “Lasting defenses therefore require (i) larger, more diverse corpora (including FOICE variants and modern vocoders) and (ii) architectures and training regimes that target vocoder-independent, cross-modal representations.”

Voice deepfakes checks are forecast to surpass 4.8 billion and generate over $2.4 billion in revenue by 2027 in the 2025 Deepfake Detection Market Report and Buyers Guide from Biometric Update and Goode Intelligence.

Related Posts

Article Topics

 |   |   |   |   | 

Latest Biometrics News

 

EU lawmakers approve regulation to expand Europol’s capabilities in biometric data processing

European lawmakers have backed a proposal to give Europol a central role in coordinating the fight against smuggling networks and…

 

ADVP steps up to defend UK DIATF as new digital ID scheme threatens to ditch it

The Association of Document Verification Professionals (ADVP) has issued an open letter to the Secretary of State for the Cabinet…

 

Global but uneven progress made on digital public infrastructure: IIPP report

Findings led by the Institute for Innovation and Public Purpose (IIPP) at the University College of London (UCL) show there’s…

 

IN Groupe restructures to maximize customer value from Idemia acquisition

IN Groupe has restructured and introduced a new executive committee as the company continues its transformation following the acquisition of…

 

Border biometrics, advanced authorization present potential $400B global windfall

Border modernization with biometrics and advanced travel authorization is a strategic imperative that could add billions in economic growth and…

 

UK Home Office live facial recognition adoption begins with POC at ports

The UK government is joining its police in embracing facial recognition with the Home Office and Immigration Enforcement planning a…

Comments

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Continue Reading

Biometric Market Analysis

Most Viewed This Week

Featured Company

Learn More

Biometrics Insight, Opinion

Digital ID In-Depth

Biometrics White Papers

Biometrics Events