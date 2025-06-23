FB pixel

Alipay introduces smart glasses payment with voice authentication

Chinese payments giant Alipay has launched smart glasses that enable users to perform transactions through QR code scans and voice commands. The Alibaba Group-owned firm performed its first smart glasses-embedded e-wallet payment transaction in Hong Kong last week through AlipayHK.

The smart glasses, created in collaboration with Chinese smartphone maker Meizu, are powered by Alipay’s voiceprint authentication, voice interface and intent recognition technology. Meizu, on its side, provides the optical waveguide display, voice noise reduction and capture technology and camera-based code scanning.

Alipay’s smart glasses technology also made its China debut last week in collaboration with augmented reality (AR) glasses maker Rokid.

“In the coming years, this technology could enable people to complete transactions simply by looking at or gesturing towards a product,”  Alipay’s parent company Ant Group said in a statement.

Ant Group plans to roll out the new feature to Alipay+ global partners in 2025. Alipay+ is the company’s cross-border mobile payments solution, which enables businesses to accept mobile wallets from various countries, including Line Pay and GrabPay. The service currently connects over 1.7 billion user accounts on 36 mobile wallets.

Ant Group has also been pushing palm biometric payments with its Alipay PL1 product which relies on both palm print scanning and palm vein patterns. Its digital technology subsidiary, Ant Digital Technologies, recently showcased its deepfake detection and biometric eKYC platform at the recent Dubai FinTech Summit 2025.

