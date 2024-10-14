FB pixel

Voice biometrics gain momentum in India’s financial sector

Amazon Pay and banks lead the charge
| Abigail Opiah
Categories Biometrics News  |  Financial Services  |  Voice Biometrics
Voice biometrics gain momentum in India’s financial sector
 

India is stepping into the future with voice biometrics, an authentication method that promises enhanced security and user convenience. Voice biometrics, which analyze unique voice patterns for identity verification, are gradually replacing traditional passwords in the country’s financial sector.

Ganesh Gopalan, co-founder and CEO of Gnani.ai, recently told DigiconAsia the use of voice biometrics is finding its way in several key industries. In the banking, financial services, and insurance (BFSI) sector, it enables customers to access accounts, complete transactions, and verify their identity without the need for passwords or security questions.

According to Gopalan, voice biometrics and natural language processing (NLP) are also transforming customer experiences in India.

Amazon Pay embraces voice biometrics

Amazon Pay India is at the forefront of this shift, working on advanced voice authentication technologies to ensure secure transactions. Voice authentication is already in use on Amazon Pay, allowing users to pay bills for services such as electricity, DTH, broadband, piped gas, and more.

According to Amazon Pay CEO Vikas Bansal, the company is investing heavily in biometric tools to enhance security while improving customer experience. Speaking with The Hindu Business Line, Bansal emphasized the company’s focus on making payments faster, easier, and safer by incorporating voice authentication. This could potentially simplify the login process for millions of users who currently rely on PINs and passwords.

Despite the momentum, Bansal said that voice-authentication in India is still in the early stage of development, and called for a standard voice-based protocol, similar to UPI – a PIN-based protocol, for the system to truly take off.

While Amazon Pay is still developing its voice authentication tools, India’s banking sector has already taken steps toward adopting the technology. Last year, Indian Bank became one of the first financial institutions in the country to integrate voice biometrics into its mobile banking platform. Customers of City Union Bank in India partnered with Kaizen Secure Voiz to add voice authentication to its all-in-one mobile app.

In 2022, Turant introduced a language-agnostic, text-independent voice biometric login system, specifically designed for the country’s diverse linguistic landscape. Planned use cases span financial transactions, call centers, as well as online education and e-commerce delivery.

Related Posts

Article Topics

 |   |   |   |   |   | 

Latest Biometrics News

 

Deepfake detection is a continuous process of keeping up with AI-driven fraud: BioID

The latest Lunch Talk from the European Association for Biometrics (EAB) focuses on the threat of deepfakes and what can…

 

Nok Nok simplifies passkey deployment; Imprivata joins FIDO Alliance

Nok Nok Labs, which invented FIDO standards and co-founded the FIDO Alliance, has announced the launch of new AI-driven offerings…

 

Malaysia’s MyDigital ID hits 1M users as digital transformation gains momentum

The Malaysian government’s digital verification platform, MyDigital ID, has now registered over one million users, another milestone recorded in the…

 

mDLs close in on practical use with standardization, tests and reader demos

Mobile driver’s licenses are progressing ever-closer to practical usefulness for applications other than proving the bearer’s driving privileges. The standard…

 

QazSmartVision shows out in NIST face biometrics, image quality testing

Biometrics providers from in and around the Middle East are taking a more prominent place in facial recognition evaluations by…

 

Vietnam integrates national digital ID and tax system

Vietnam wants to enable all of its taxpayers to log into the country’s online taxation platforms with their electronic identification…

Comments

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Continue Reading

Most Read This Week

Featured Company

Learn More

Biometrics Insight, Opinion

Digital ID In-Depth

Biometrics White Papers

Biometrics Events