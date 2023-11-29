Seeing and hearing a face – a different kind of multi-modal authentication

A UK yearling startup says it has put a fused voice and face biometric algorithm in the field, in banks.

FARx’s code has been embedded in banking systems to authenticate the identity of people purporting to be employees. It also markets its software to retail, health care, education, gaming and government buyers.

Using machine learning and AI, the software, called 1, is trained to differentiate faces and voices.

The voice and face recognition company was founded by Clive Summerfield, once the chief technology officer and founder of Auraya and a managing director at LumenVox. Auraya makes a voice recognition engine; LumenVox also is involved in voice recognition for identity authentication.

According to FARx, 1 can give apps the ability to see and hear a person, recognizing and even understanding them.

