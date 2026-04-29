Taking a smarter approach to anti-cheat with behavioral biometrics

By André Pimenta Ribeiro, CEO and co-founder, Anybrain

Online gaming relies on a simple principle, that players are competing on equal terms. Meta weapons and playstyles will come and go but the expectation is that results are decided by skill and not unfair advantage.

As gaming has grown into a global ecosystem with billions of players, maintaining that fairness has become much more of a challenge. Cheating is no longer just the work of technically skilled hobbyists. It has evolved into a sophisticated ecosystem worth between $3.5b and $8.5b, complete with commercial cheat marketplaces, subscription services, and AI tools that make cheating more accessible than ever.

This raises an important question, are the ways the industry detects cheating evolving as quickly as the methods used to enable it?

The evolution of cheating

Traditional anti-cheat approaches have largely focused on detecting unauthorized software. These methods typically involve identifying suspicious programs or detecting known cheat signatures.

These techniques remain an essential part of game security. However, they were largely developed during a period when most cheating relied directly on modifying software environments. That assumption is becoming less reliable.

Modern cheating techniques increasingly attempt to operate outside these traditional detection boundaries. Some systems rely on external hardware (such as XIM/Cronus). Others use computer vision models to interpret gameplay visually rather than interacting directly with game memory. AI-assisted tools are also lowering technical barriers, allowing individuals with limited programming experience to generate or adapt cheats.

As a result, cheating is becoming less about modifying software and more about manipulating interaction.

Behavioral biometrics as an additional layer

Cybersecurity has long relied on layered defense models, recognizing that no single detection method is sufficient on its own. Gaming security appears to be moving toward a similar model, combining software protection, account security, and behavioral analysis to address different threats.

Behavioral biometrics offers a new lens through which to approach the cheating problem. Rather than focusing on software environments, this approach examines patterns in how individuals interact with digital systems.

This concept is already familiar in other sectors. Behavioral biometrics is used in financial services for fraud detection, in cybersecurity for continuous authentication, and in digital platforms to identify abnormal account activity. Gaming presents a natural extension of this approach because player interaction is continuous, measurable, and highly individualized.

In practice, this means analyzing gameplay inputs such as mouse movements, controller patterns, reaction timing, or touchscreen interactions. These signals often contain subtle characteristics that reflect natural human variability.

Human interaction tends to contain inconsistency. Even highly skilled players demonstrate natural variation in timing, movement correction, and reaction speed. Synthetic or automated inputs often struggle to replicate this variability convincingly over extended periods. This creates an opportunity to identify gameplay patterns that may not align with expected human behavior, regardless of what software or hardware may be involved.

Behavioral analysis focuses on outcomes rather than methods. Instead of attempting to identify every possible cheating tool, an increasingly difficult task, it may be more scalable to identify gameplay patterns that statistically deviate from expected human performance.

You can’t keep up by chasing every new cheat method. At some point, it makes more sense to look at the gameplay and ask whether it actually looks human.

AI as both a threat and a defensive tool

Accessibility of AI tools is accelerating. Just as developers are exploring AI-driven approaches to security, cheat developers are beginning to experiment with machine learning to make automated gameplay appear more natural. Some tools attempt to introduce artificial variability or intentional imperfections designed to mimic human inconsistency.

As defensive AI evolves, so does adversarial AI.

As cheating tools become more sophisticated, identifying abnormal behavior may increasingly rely on statistical modeling, longitudinal analysis, and pattern recognition rather than traditional detection.

Understanding what constitutes normal player behavior at scale may therefore become an important capability for studios seeking to maintain competitive integrity.

Minimizing friction for legitimate players

One of the longstanding challenges in game security has been balancing protection with player experience. Security measures that introduce too much friction risk negatively impacting legitimate players.

Behavioral approaches may offer advantages in this respect because they can operate passively using gameplay telemetry that is already generated during normal play. This avoids introducing additional steps or intrusive monitoring processes that could affect player trust.

As gaming continues to expand across platforms and demographics, maintaining this balance between effective security and seamless experience is likely to become increasingly important.

A trust and safety opportunity

Beyond cheat detection, behavioral analysis may also contribute to further trust and safety initiatives within gaming ecosystems.

Interaction patterns may help identify account sharing, automation, or coordinated boosting behaviors that affect competitive balance. Similar techniques may also contribute to understanding player well-being factors such as fatigue or engagement patterns that influence fair competition.

As with all biometric technologies, these applications require careful consideration around privacy, transparency, and responsible use. However, they also illustrate how behavioral intelligence may play a growing role in supporting healthier digital environments.

An evolving security model

Cheating is unlikely to disappear from gaming. As long as competitive advantage carries value, status and bragging rights incentives to gain it unfairly will continue. What continues to change is how the industry responds.

Rather than relying on any single defensive approach, the future of anti-cheat will likely be defined by layered strategies combining multiple forms of detection and prevention. Behavioral approaches are just one layer in the stack, complementary to existing anti-cheat strategies rather than replacements. The stack may also include traditional software protections, behavioral analysis, stronger account security, and community-driven moderation working together.

Fair competition has always been central to what makes games engaging. As gaming continues to grow in scale and complexity, protecting that fairness will require approaches that evolve alongside player behavior and technological change. Behavioral biometrics is one of several approaches now being explored as part of this evolution.

About the author



André Pimenta Ribeiro is the CEO and co-founder of Anybrain, a company focused on using behavioral AI to improve security and fair play in online games.

With a PhD in Computer Science and Artificial Intelligence, André began his work developing non-invasive methods to understand human behavior through digital interactions. Early research at Anybrain explored areas such as mental fatigue detection, including applications in environments like call centres, alongside published academic work in the field.

In 2015, André founded Anybrain and later applied this research to the challenge of cheating in online games, an issue that has proven difficult to solve at scale. The company’s work centres on analysing player behavior, using input patterns such as controller movement and reaction times to distinguish between human and manipulated gameplay.

Through this approach, André has focused on bridging academic research and real-world applications of AI, contributing to ongoing discussions around security, trust, and fairness in digital environments.

Article Topics

Anybrain | behavioral biometrics | biometrics | continuous authentication | gaming