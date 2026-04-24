Armenia approves legal framework for biometric passport and ID rollout

The Armenian government has approved amendments to a package of laws related to identity documents, creating a unified legislative framework for implementing a biometric passport and ID card system.

The amendments to the law On Identity Documents were approved by the Cabinet of Ministers on Thursday, paving the way for consolidating different regulations on IDs into a single law, according to Minister of Internal Affairs Arpine Sargsyan.​

“There are also plans to legislatively regulate the relationship between the state and the private partner as part of the implementation of the biometric system,” Sargasyan adds.​

Armenia signed a private-public partnership (PPP) agreement with Haypass in April last year to implement the ID document system. Haypass is a consortium established in 2024 between Idemia Identity Security France and ACI Technology S.à.r.l. to develop the biometric ID infrastructure. The planned system includes biometric ID cards designed by IN Groupe for foreigners, stateless individuals and permanent residents. IN Groupe acquired the Idemia Smart Identity division last year.

Issuance is scheduled to begin in the second half of 2026.​

The newly adopted amendments also bring other changes, including making ID cards mandatory for Armenian citizens aged 16 or older. All documents for foreigners, refugees and stateless persons will also become biometric.

An ID card will also be required to obtain a biometric passport, according to Sargasyan. The country plans to bring all travel documents into compliance with ICAO Standard 9303, she adds.​

The country is implementing new biometric documents as part of the Visa Liberalization Action Plan with the EU, which requires reforms in document security, migration management, and other areas to secure visa-free travel to the Schengen area.

​The new documents will also enable greater digitalization and encourage the use of digital services, according to the Armenian government.

Article Topics

Armenia | biometric passport | biometrics | digital ID | identity document | IN Groupe | legislation