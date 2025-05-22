Suriname launches OSD-produced biometric passport

Suriname has officially launched its new biometric passport for all Surinamese citizens.

The Austrian State Printing House (OSD) was selected to produce the biometric passports for the Republic of Suriname, which is located on the northeast coast of South America.

The new biometric passport has a fully redesigned look that incorporates the flora and fauna of Suriname, along with security features such as a polycarbonate datapage and laser security elements. It adheres to the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) standards.

“OSD is proud to have been selected by the Republic of Suriname to supply the new generation of highly secure ePassports,” said Claudia Schwendimann, CEO of OSD.

The contract to produce the biometric passports was signed through a collaboration between the Government of Suriname, OSD, and the Vlatacom Research and Development Institute.

The electronic passports showcase multicolor intaglio printing, true-color UV elements, multiple laser security features, a transparent window and surface embossing.

The OSD-produced passport was rolled out with the President of the Republic of Suriname Chandrikapersad Santokhi becoming the first official passport holder. Suriname becomes part of 140 states and non-state entities that issue ePassports.

“We are delighted to introduce our citizens to one of the most secure and beautifully designed passports in the world, showcasing our country’s rich heritage and commitment to security,” said Prewien Ramadhin, director, e-Government Cabinet of the President of the Republic of Suriname.

“This marks a significant milestone of the Republic of Suriname on the international stage,” he said.

