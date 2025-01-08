Youniqx builds vehicle data sharing feature to Austrian digital ID wallet

Austria will enable its citizens to share their digital vehicle registration with family members and friends through the country’s digital ID wallet app eAusweis.

The app has been offering a mobile driving license (mDL) since 2022 while digital vehicle registration has been available since February 2024. The newest feature allows eAusweis users to unlock their vehicle registration when they want to share a card or lend it to someone.

“There are many cases where two people share a car or you lend the car to a friend or relative,” says Austrian Digitalization Secretary Claudia Plakolm. “To meet the wishes of many users, we are expanding the digital registration certificate.”

Users can also choose the duration of the sharing, from one day up to 12 months. During a traffic check, the app creates a temporary QR code.

The feature was launched in December last year by Youniqx Identity, a subsidiary of the Austrian State Printing House (OSD) and the developer of the eAusweis platform. The digital ID wallet also offers users digital identity cards and proof of age.

The digital vehicle registration solution follows the ISO standard and is in line with the upcoming EUDI wallet requirements, according to the firm.

“We’re proud to introduce these new features, which take the overall service level and practicality of “eAusweise” to the next level,” says Helmut Lackner, CEO of Youniqx Identity and OSD.

The eAusweise app won the Austrian eAward 2024 in the Services and Processes category. The award honors digitization projects in the country.

