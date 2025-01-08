FB pixel

Youniqx builds vehicle data sharing feature to Austrian digital ID wallet

| Masha Borak
Categories Biometrics News  |  Civil / National ID  |  Mobile Biometrics
Youniqx builds vehicle data sharing feature to Austrian digital ID wallet
 

Austria will enable its citizens to share their digital vehicle registration with family members and friends through the country’s digital ID wallet app eAusweis.

The app has been offering a mobile driving license (mDL) since 2022 while digital vehicle registration has been available since February 2024. The newest feature allows eAusweis users to unlock their vehicle registration when they want to share a card or lend it to someone.

“There are many cases where two people share a car or you lend the car to a friend or relative,” says Austrian Digitalization Secretary Claudia Plakolm. “To meet the wishes of many users, we are expanding the digital registration certificate.”

Users can also choose the duration of the sharing, from one day up to 12 months. During a traffic check, the app creates a temporary QR code.

The feature was launched in December last year by Youniqx Identity, a subsidiary of the Austrian State Printing House (OSD) and the developer of the eAusweis platform. The digital ID wallet also offers users digital identity cards and proof of age.

The digital vehicle registration solution follows the ISO standard and is in line with the upcoming  EUDI wallet requirements, according to the firm.

“We’re proud to introduce these new features, which take the overall service level and practicality of “eAusweise” to the next level,” says Helmut Lackner, CEO of Youniqx Identity and OSD.

The eAusweise app won the Austrian eAward 2024 in the Services and Processes category. The award honors digitization projects in the country.

Related Posts

Article Topics

 |   |   |   |   |   |   | 

Latest Biometrics News

 

DHS unveils ‘playbook’ for deployment of AI by the public sector

The Department of Homeland Security’s (DHS) just published Playbook for Public Sector Generative Artificial Intelligence Deployment outlines a comprehensive framework…

 

China’s use of AI, biometrics pose significant, persistent threats, DOD says

Advancements in AI and biometrics by the People’s Republic of China (PRC) pose significant risks to global security, particularly to…

 

Facial recognition, digital ID firms land on DOD’s list of Chinese military companies

The U.S. Department of Defense always marks the start of a new year by updating its list of Chinese companies…

 

ID.me partnership with Detroit Pistons aims to sort real NBA fans from bots

Things are looking up for the NBA’s Detroit Pistons, as the team marks its first respectable season in years with…

 

Smile ID updates selfie biometrics software and aces Fime Level 2 PAD assessment

Smile ID has introduced upgraded liveness detection technology which has already passed an independent assessment by Fime for compliance with…

 

EU tender for Portuguese biometric support closed with no winners

The European Union ran a competition for information systems, setting out a tender to the tune of around €2.1 million…

Comments

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Continue Reading

Most Viewed This Week

Featured Company

Learn More

Biometrics Insight, Opinion

Digital ID In-Depth

Biometrics White Papers

Biometrics Events