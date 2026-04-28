Mozambique taps Ethiopia’s digital ID expertise in DPI partnership

Mozambique has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Ethiopia to tap from the latter’s rich experience in the implementation of digital public infrastructure (DPI).

The head of the Digital Transformation and Innovation Agency of Mozambique (ATDI), Adilson dos Santos Cousin Gomes, and the Executive Director of Ethiopia’s National ID Program (NIDP), Yodahe Zemichael, signed the deal for the respective parties this week in Addis Ababa. The collaboration will run for an initial period of three years with the possibility of a renewal on mutual acceptance.

Gomes, with over 20 years of IT field experience, was appointed Chairman of the Board of Directors of ATDI in March, not long after its creation was approved by the country’s Council of Ministers.

According to a statement from the agency, the MoU sets out a technical collaborative framework for both parties aimed at developing “secure, inclusive, and interoperable digital identity ecosystems, promoting knowledge exchange, training of technical staff, and the implementation of innovative solutions in the field of digital infrastructure.”

“Among the priority areas of cooperation are the development of digital identity platforms and authentication services; the implementation of Digital Public Infrastructure pilot projects; interoperability between government systems; technical capacity-building for Mozambican specialists; the joint development of cybersecurity policies and solutions; as well as the promotion of technological sovereignty and the reduction of dependence on external vendors,” ATDI said.

In his remarks during the MoU signing ceremony, Gomes underscored the importance of having a secure and trusted digital ID system, pointing out that it can hugely contribute in facilitating access to public services and improve financial inclusion.

The official also hailed digital ID as a critical component of DPI, which he said, is indispensable in building a modern state where a wide range of services can easily be delivered to citizens who need them.

Per the terms of the deal, FaydaVerse Digital Solutions Enterprise, NIDP’s business arm, will provide specialised technical support, ensure the development of technological solutions, oversee the implementation of core infrastructure, system integration and staff training, while ATDI will offer coordination and lead resource mobilization efforts.

Both parties hailed the relevance of the partnership and described it as a vital for South-South collaboration on digital development.

Ethiopia also has DPI collaboration deals with Zambia, which was equally hailed by a UNDP expert as a good example of South-South cooperation.

Recently, the country’s Prime Minister, Abiy Ahmed, was named as the African Union Champion for AI and Digital Health, in a move that is likely some recognition of his efforts in leading Ethiopia’s ongoing digital transformation, which was last year hailed as exemplary in The Horn of Africa.

Article Topics

Africa | digital ID | digital public infrastructure | Digital Transformation and Innovation Agency (ATDI) | Ethiopia | Fayda | FaydaVerse Digital Solutions Enterprise | Mozambique