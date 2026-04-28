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US FMCSA tightens ID checks for driver database, taps Idemia

New rules target fraud, account hijacking and data integrity in clearinghouse system
| Joel R. McConvey
Categories Biometrics News  |  Government Services
US FMCSA tightens ID checks for driver database, taps Idemia
 

The U.S. Department of Transportation’s Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration (FMCSA) has announced new identity verification requirements for selected users of its Drug and Alcohol Clearinghouse online database, to be supported by Idemia Public Security through a single, firm-fixed price contract.

A release says the new measures are intended to strengthen fraud prevention, improve record accuracy, and enhance accountability for users of the database, which allows employers, law enforcement and state agencies to quickly identify commercial vehicle drivers who are barred from driving due to drug and alcohol violations.

Like many industries, the commercial driving sector has been hit by advancements in fraud. Risks include identity theft, FMCSA accounts hijacking, the selling of Motor Carrier numbers assigned to carriers who transport regulated commodities for hire in interstate commerce, PIN numbers, and more.

“Safety is non-negotiable at FMCSA, and that means ensuring the systems we rely on are secure, accurate, and trustworthy,” says FMCSA administrator Derek Barrs. “By strengthening identity verification, we are closing gaps that could be exploited by bad actors, protecting the integrity of the data, and reinforcing confidence across the entire commercial driver safety industry.”

Among those who will be required to verify their identity within the database are medical review officers, substance abuse professionals, third-party administrators, and employers.

Future phases will extend the new requirements to most other users.

Idemia Public Security, one of three entities spun off from a parent company in 2024, is currently seeking a buyer, with Amadeus and Thales reported to be among interested parties.

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