FB pixel

Amadeus emerges as suitor for Idemia PS, deal would create airport biometrics behemoth

| Chris Burt
Categories Biometrics News  |  Trade Notes
Amadeus emerges as suitor for Idemia PS, deal would create airport biometrics behemoth
 

Global aviation technology supplier Amadeus IT SA has emerged as a potential buyer for Idemia Public Security, sources tell Bloomberg.

The sale price is estimated at between 2 billion and 3 billion euros (approximately $2.3 billion to $3.5 billion).

Idemia PS has a large footprint in biometrics for law enforcement, mobile driver’s licenses (mDLs), border control and travel, and also owns the IP for the biometric algorithms used across the group, as Biometric Update reported last year.

Talks are ongoing, according to the report, and other companies and private equity firms, the former group including Thales, are said to be considering bids.

Spain-headquartered Amadeus was formed in 1987 by Air France, Iberia, Lufthansa and SAS to serve the aviation industry as an IT systems integrator. The company expanded its portfolio of travel-centric biometric technologies when it acquired Vision-Box in a €320 million ($374 million) deal in 2024.

Amadeus’ business has continued growing, with reported revenues above €6.5 billion ($7.6 billion), up 6.1 percent on a year-over-year basis, in fiscal 2025. The company’s Adjusted EBIT grew by just over 10 percent on a constant currency basis to €1.9 billion ($2.2 billion). Amadeus plans to carry out a €500 million ($586 million) share repurchase program over the next 6 months.

Advent International put Idemia on the block in 2023, and was reported at the time to be seeking up to €6 billion ($7 billion). The parent company split Idemia into Public Security, Smart Identity and Secure Transactions divisions at the beginning of 2024.

Idemia Smart Identity was acquired by France-based IN Groupe in a deal estimated to be worth up to a billion euros ($1.1 billion) and completed last July.

Related Posts

Article Topics

 |   |   |   |   | 

Latest Biometrics News

 

Are we ready for biometric tachographs?

By Professor Fraser Sampson, former UK Biometrics & Surveillance Camera Commissioner Driver inattentiveness is a significant cause of road traffic collisions….

 

Sri Lanka digital ID project in final stage: Digital Economy Deputy Minister

Sri Lanka will roll out its biometric digital ID by the end of this year, a top minister told a…

 

Biometrics, big data and the new counterintelligence battlefield

A recent report from the Center for Strategic and International Studies (CSIS) warns that the digital infrastructure at the core…

 

Fight over developer ID verification reshapes Android debate

Last week, a coalition of civil rights organizations, open source advocates, and digital rights defenders published a sweeping open letter…

 

Biometrics adoption for identity fraud protection depends on regulatory balance

Biometrics use at borders, in age assurance and law enforcement run quickly into concerns around data privacy and proportionate use,…

 

Tony Allen previews the 2026 Global Age Assurance Standards Summit

Tony Allen has a million things on his mind. At the moment, most of them concern the 2026 Global Age…

Comments

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Continue Reading

Biometric Market Analysis and Buyer's Guides

Most Viewed This Week

Featured Company

Learn More

Biometrics Insight, Opinion

Digital ID In-Depth

Biometrics White Papers

Biometrics Events