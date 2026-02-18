US patent for cryptographically bound digital seal granted to Idemia Public Security

Key members of Idemia Public Security’s R&D team have been granted a new U.S. patent for a visible, cryptographically-bound digital seal, which links a document to its underlying data and owner.

Among the inventors is Teresa Wu, VP of smart credentials at Idemia Public Security, and a frequent speaker on the state of mobile driver’s licenses (mDL), authentication and cryptography. In a post on LinkedIn, she says Patent No.: US 12547748B2 “reflects deep technical problem solving and close collaboration across Security Features, Biometrics, ID Document Authentication and Digital Identity.”

Per its abstract, it describes “systems and methods for sealing a document using a visible graphical digital seal,” as well as “systems and methods for authenticating a sealed document by identifying and decoding the digital seal.”

A more detailed summary says the patent describes “two phases of document authentication, including an initial verification or proofing phase, in which a seal is applied to the document, and a subsequent authentication phase, in which the document with the seal is presented, and the seal is analyzed to authenticate the document.”

“The seal is a visible graphic and is associated with the document and the data therein.” (Diagrams show an elegant feather-like glyph and a stylized sea turtle.) “The seal functions as a link to an encryption of the document data as well as authentication data. Upon decryption of this information, the document associated with the seal can be authenticated.”

The text also points to desirable objectives. One is an authentication scheme that has “a strong level of confidence associated therewith, while also being flexible enough to maintain the secured document in an updated, or fresh, state.” Likewise, “it is also desirable for such an authentication scheme to be applicable to any type of document, including physical documents, digital representations of physical documents (e.g., photos or scans of physical images as well as digital formats of a physical document), and digital-only documents.”

Wu says that by enabling robust authentication using standard imaging devices like smartphones, the tech advances the state of the art in tamper detection, Gen-AI spoofing attack resistance, document integrity and mobile‑friendly verification, with optional anchoring to secure ledgers. It is designed for real-world use cases, such as protecting identity documents, digital ID credentials, legal and financial records, and other high‑trust documents and credentials.

Wu back in the biometrics fold at Idemia

In a separate post that notes her 25th year in the identity industry, Wu says she has shifted her focus at Idemia Public Security from its North American business unit back to the Global Smart Biometrics team. Alongside ongoing market responsibilities for Smart Credentials, she will lead go-to-market strategy for Idemia’s Smart Integrate OEM business, “bringing world-class fingerprint modules, embedded biometric matching, and OEM integration solutions to partners building the next generation of secure devices.”

