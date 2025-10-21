Idemia brings biometrics expertise to Saudi Arabia’s digital transformation

Idemia Public Security has signed a strategic cooperation agreement with SAMI Advanced Electronics, a regional leader in Saudi Arabia’s electronics industry. A release says the partnership aims to drive “transformative innovation in travel, transportation and smart mobility.”

The collaboration will see the two firms jointly develop and deploy biometric tech for transport and smart city projects, to accelerate innovation and build technological capacity in the region.

“We are proud to deepen our mission of making the world safer through trusted technology,” says Tim Ferris, global head of travel and transport for Idemia Public Security. “This partnership with SAMI Advanced Electronics brings us one step closer to realizing a future of seamless and secure mobility in Saudi Arabia. Together, we’re not only supporting Vision 2030 – we’re actively shaping the future of secure, seamless mobility for all who live, work, and travel in the Kingdom.”

Vision 2030 refers to a plan developed by the Council of Economic and Development Affairs, which is chaired by Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud. Organized around three themes – “a vibrant society, a thriving economy and an ambitious nation” – it includes, per its website, goals and reform strategies for the Kingdom’s long-term economic success, including reductions in subsidies, the creation of a sovereign wealth fund, opening Saudi Aramco to private investment through a partial IPO, and reforms to tourism and defense.

The Kingdom’s transformation campaign aims to boost the economy, build influence and burnish its image on the world stage. Some of the most visible efforts have included investments in professional sports, and efforts to draw Western entertainers to the country in exchange for large sums.

But SAMI Advanced Electronics originates from a previous economic push: the 1988 Economic Offset Program. The state-owned organization specializes in defense, energy, digital security services and modern electronics, and is a subsidiary of state-owned defense company Saudi Arabian Military Industries (SAMI).

Idemia says its strategic collaboration with the firm will help advance digital transformation in the travel industry, in keeping with Vision 2023’s push to attract more global visitors; and that the partnership reinforces its commitment to “local innovation, knowledge transfer and sustainable development in the region.”

Earlier in 2025, the firm signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Saudi Arabia’s Technology Control Company (TCC), establishing a plan to collaborate on biometric identification solutions at land, air and sea borders for improved security, efficiency and passenger experience.

Other transformation efforts in the country include the Absher platform, a core pillar of the digital transformation plan that supports a wide range of online public services.

