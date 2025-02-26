Liechtenstein aligns digital ID with EUDI Wallet

Liechtenstein has updated its digital identity, developed by Youniqx Identity, to integrate with the European Digital Identity (EUDI) Wallet. The new version of the eID.li platform will allow it to be used in all participating countries after the EUDI Wallet takes effect, CEO of Youniqx Helmut Lackner announced on Tuesday.

“eID.li is designed for the upcoming requirements of the EU-wide EUDI wallet,” says Lackner.

Liechtenstein’s digital identity platform was launched in 2020 to offer access to government services and digital ID documents such as mobile driver’s licenses (mDLs) and mobile border crossing certificates.

Youniqx says that the redesigned version of eID.li includes improvements such as enhanced security measures and compliance with the international ISO/IEC 18013-5 standard for digital driver’s licenses.

“Our modular approach empowers our customer to accelerate the adoption of digital ID and digital administration, tailored to their country’s specific needs,” says Lackner.

As a subsidiary of the Austrian State Printing House (OSD), the company is also responsible for developing the Austrian digital ID wallet eAusweis. In December, Youniqx introduced a feature in the platform that allows users to share their digital vehicle registration with family members and friends.

