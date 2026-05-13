Alcatraz AI adds automation, alerts to facial biometric access platform

Alcatraz AI, a facial biometric authentication provider for physical access, has announced a set of platform updates that add audible alerts, automated firmware management, and expanded enrollment controls.

The release introduces four areas of change. The Rock X face biometric access control devices now support real-time audio notifications for successful authentication, tailgating detection and unauthorized entry attempts. A new opt-in setting in the Admin Portal enables automatic firmware updates for connected Rock X devices, reducing manual update overhead.

On the biometric enrollment side, organizations can now apply Access Control System rules to manual enrollment, allowing administrators to configure eligibility parameters at the device and portal level. The company says the change is intended to strengthen compliance and administrative governance. Additional visual guidance has also been added to the enrollment flow to help users complete biometric registration more quickly.

“These enhancements reflect how we’re continuously advancing the platform to simplify enrollment, automate operations and deliver a more seamless authentication experience without compromising privacy,” says Tina D’Agostin, CEO of Alcatraz. ”

The Rock X device was launched in 2024 and uses the Alcatraz Rock software, which scans users in 3D and converts the image into a securely encrypted digital profile. The technology is meant to ensure high levels of privacy: The digital profile represents the user as data rather than a visual image and is linked to the user’s badge ID in the access system without exposing any personal information.

Alcatraz plans to explain the shifts in biometric physical access control in an upcoming webinar hosted by Biometric Update on May 19th, focusing on alignment between logical and physical access systems and privacy regulations. The webinar will also unpack a new report on “Biometric physical access control in 2026: what to know before choosing a solution,” from Biometric Update and Goode Intelligence.

The California-based company reported strong growth during 2025, including a 200 percent increase in new enterprise customers and a 300 percent year-over-year increase in data center adoption. Last month, it announced a US$50 million Series B funding round, which it will use to expand into new verticals and international markets.

Article Topics

access control | Alcatraz AI | biometrics | face biometrics | facial authentication