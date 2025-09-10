FB pixel

Alcatraz AI to offer biometrics for access to sports venues through PSN

| Masha Borak
Alcatraz AI has signed a deal with UK-based Premier Sports Network (PSN) to provide its facial biometric physical access control technology to sports and entertainment venues within PSN’s Venue Security and Operations Network.

PSN collaborates with sports organizations, offering them different services and technology. Last year, for instance, the company incorporated AI-powered weapon detection technology from Xtract One into its portfolio, while this year, it signed an agreement with Booz Allen Hamilton to provide cybersecurity education to its clients.

Alcatraz’s pitch for venues and stadiums in PSN’s network is its facial authentication platform that can be used to manage movement across restricted zones in stadiums and other venues, according to the company’s CEO, Tina D’Agostin.

“Facial authentication enables elite access for authorized players, VIP guests and staff to enter locker rooms, training facilities, production areas and luxury suites, helping stadiums and event operators move people safely and efficiently while reducing risk,” says D’Agostin.

The Cupertino, California-headquartered firm has recently released over a dozen updates to its software platform and its Rock face-scanning devices. This includes a feature that offers face-only access for trusted individuals, such as VIPs or high-clearance personnel, while enforcing two-factor authentication (2FA) for everyone else.

The updates are meant to strengthen Alcatraz’s position as a Facial Authentication as a Service (FAaaS), according to the company’s Founder and President, Vince Gaydarzhiev.

Alcatraz is in Washington, D.C. this week to showcase its flagship face biometrics terminal, the Rock X, at Identity Week America 2025. During the event, D’Agostin will deliver a presentation about bridging the divide between physical and digital identity with biometrics for access control.

