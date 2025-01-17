Salto Systems releasing new facial recognition access control product

Spanish identity management and electronic locking company Salto Systems is launching a new biometric access control product this month.

The firm says that the device requires only the user’s face as a credential to grant access.

To use the Salto Orion biometric access control system users are not required to download any app or register their faces at a central point. Instead, they can use a mobile self-enrollment process and then scan their faces in front of the Orion-C access control terminal.

The firm is a part of the Salto Wecosystem, which also includes the Gantner brand, covering smart identification, access, cashless payment and locker solutions, and Vintia, which provides ticketing, booking, management and payment products. The Salto Wecosystem was launched at the beginning of last year as a unified platform for smart access management.

The year 2024 was a busy one for the company. In Europe, it continued to grow its network of offices and partners while continuing to focus on its key growth region in Southeast Asia. The company opened an XSperience Centre in Singapore in 2023. Salto also said it strengthened business units in the Middle East and Africa while broadening its reach in the Americas.

Throughout the year, the firm also launched new access control devices and smart locking devices, including the Salto Design XS Keypad Wall Reader Series, the Glass XS Reader Series and the DBolt Touch IC Electronic Deadbolt.

Salto Systems has previously acquired face biometrics companies TouchByte and Cognitec.

Article Topics

access control | biometrics | face biometrics | facial recognition | identity management | Salto Systems