Facial recognition expanding at Universal Studios Florida

Face biometrics for access control are increasingly being implemented in theme parks around the world. Universal Orlando Resort is incorporating facial recognition systems in its parks to streamline entry, and now also at individual rides and attractions.

The biometric security system is designed to identify individuals and prevent unauthorized access. In 2023, Mark Woodbury, CEO of Universal Destinations and Experiences, announced that adopting facial recognition was a strategic priority for the theme parks.

This implementation will be introduced across Universal Studios Florida, Islands of Adventure, and Volcano Bay, including the new Epic Universal theme park scheduled to open in mid-2025. According to ParkStop, the patented system erases the biometric data when the guest leaves the park. Park entry with face biometrics was launched for a trial at Islands of Adventure and Universal Studios Florida in late-2023, Click Orlando reports.

Comcast CEO Brian Roberts mentioned plans to implement facial recognition for park entry at the Epic Universal theme park, with potential expansion into “line navigation, food purchases, communication,” and retail shopping, as reported by Florida Politics.

According to a tweet by Ethan Hershaft, the express line for Revenge of the Mummy at the theme park was equipped with a facial recognition scanner, although it is not currently in use. The use of this biometric access control is intended to provide a quicker entry process into the parks and is completely voluntary, Inside the Magic reports.

Facial recognition has also undergone testing at Disney California Adventure. Earlier in March 2021, Walt Disney World Resort in Florida conducted a similar trial, although it was not permanently implemented.

