Face biometrics from Veridas implemented in Santa Laura stadium for access security

National Association of Professional Football (ANFP), Universidad Católica and the Spanish digital ID verification company Veridas will implement a biometric access control system that verifies a fan’s identity by comparing their photo ID card to a selfie at a terminal at the stadium’s entrance.

This first match between the Crusaders and Magallanes will be played without an audience, but on day 24 of the tournament, the system will be trialed on a sample of spectators.

Facial recognition aids in soccer stadium arrests

A facial recognition system implemented by Palmieras soccer club in Brazil has led to the Sao Paulo Public Security Secretariat (SSP) arresting 28 criminals in four games at the Allianz Parque stadium, according to a local media report. The biometrics provider was not named in the Reuters story. It also helped identify 253 missing persons and stopped 42 people going against court orders from entering the stadium.

The system uses real-time analysis to detect fans who bought tickets illegitimately, used fake or third-party IDs upon entry, or who have outstanding arrest warrants or court orders. After someone is identified, stadium access is blocked and police are alerted. SSP has issued arrest warrants involving theft, embezzlement, robbery and drug trafficking.

SSP Secretary Guilherme Derrite said that “this is an action of the police intelligence area with the objective of making the event venue safer and preventing access to people who could compromise public order.”

