Digital wallets move deeper into IDs, age verification as rollouts expand

Google is upgrading its support for digital IDs for more territories, while Apple and Samsung are also adding new features to their respective digital wallets.

Google Wallet for Android is now adding support for three further passports, reports 9to5Google. Adding a passport to Google Wallet as a digital ID launched for U.S. passports at first before being expanded to the UK in 2025.

Google Wallet has now added support for Singapore, Brazil and Taiwan. Under the “Add to Wallet” menu, for IDs and then creating an ID pass will show support for four other countries including the UK. Only one ID pass can be added to your Google Account, which can also be removed via the app or via myaccount.google.com.

The process will require the user to take a photo of their passport’s info page and scanning the NFC chip embedded in the passport. A liveness check also takes place with a selfie video to confirm you’re a real person. Google Wallet also announced it is adding India’s digital identity Aadhaar earlier this year.

As for that other major smartphone platform, Apple is enabling a significant new feature for its digital ID that will service the ever pressing requirement of age verification.

When iOS 26 rolled out in September 2025, Apple let iPhone users create a digital ID with a U.S. passport. This digital ID could be checked in more than 250 U.S. airports for domestic travel, being accepted by TSA security. Apple said: “In the future, users will be able to present their Digital ID at additional select businesses and organizations for identity and age verification in person, in apps, and online.”

This age verification capability is now ready, per 9to5Mac. Age verification is the hot topic as U.S. states and countries around the world enforce checks for adult content and gaming while the more news-grabbing trend is for age-gating social media, video and streaming platforms.

Now, Apple’s digital ID can be used for certain age verification purposes. These include creating a new Apple Account, updating system software, changing select safety settings, or downloading apps with an 18 age rating. It’s not the only age verifier as Apple says:

“You can use your driver’s license or government-issued ID, or a credit card to confirm that you’re an adult. Passports, debit cards, and gift cards aren’t supported*.

“*A Digital ID in Apple Wallet created using a U.S. passport can be used to confirm that you’re an adult.”

As for Samsung, which often likes to add unique features for its Galaxy devices, it is launching Trips for Samsung Wallet. The new travel management feature provides Galaxy users a single place to organize tickets, bookings and itinerary details.

Trips automatically groups travel items — flights, hotels, car rentals, train and bus tickets, theme park passes and event bookings — into a unified timeline based on time and location. Users can also add items manually and attach memos for reminders or notes. Starting from April 2026, compatible Samsung Galaxy smartphones in the U.S. should have the feature.

Samsung says the feature is designed to reduce the friction of juggling confirmations across apps, emails and messages, and offering quicker access to essential information. Samsung Wallet already stores payment cards and boarding passes, and the company plans to continue adding new partner integrations over time.

Article Topics

age verification | Apple Digital ID | Apple Wallet | biometric liveness detection | digital ID | digital wallets | Google Wallet | Samsung Wallet | selfie biometrics