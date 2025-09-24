Apple adding US passports to Wallet app

Apple is planning to include U.S. passports in its iPhone Wallet app later this year, the company has announced.

“Digital ID will be coming later this year with US passports only,” the company says in the footnotes on its website, presenting the latest iOS 26 features.

The news comes after the tech giant announced in June that the latest version of iPhone’s operating system will support Transportation Security Administration (TSA)-approved digital passports and augmented boarding passes.

The digital passport is likely to be added in a future update of iOS. Earlier this week, Apple allowed developers access to the iOS 26.1 version for testing purposes, but the Digital ID support was not included, according to Macrumours.

Once the feature becomes available, users will be able to upload their passports to the Wallet app alongside driver’s licenses and state IDs. The digital documents can be used to prove identity or age through iPhones and Apple Watches at select businesses and at certain TSA checkpoints at airports.

The TSA already accepts passports presented as an “ID pass” within Google Wallet, a feature that was launched by Google last year. Digitized passports, however, cannot be used for international flights to or from the U.S.

To add IDs to the Apple Wallet, users are first asked to scan the physical document, complete a series of facial and head movements for a biometric liveness check and take a selfie. Lastly, users perform a Face ID or Touch ID authentication.

