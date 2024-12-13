Puerto Rico latest government in U.S. to launch its mDL for Apple Wallet

Contrary to certain recent public opinions about Puerto Rico, the island is among U.S. leaders in adopting mobile driver’s licenses (mDLs). PR’s Department of Transportation and Public Works first rolled out a “virtual license” to its app in 2020. Now, in collaboration with the Transportation Security Administration (TSA), it has enabled airline passengers to use state-issued mDLs or mobile ID cards stored in Apple Wallet to complete identity verification during airport security screening.

A release says that means passengers at Luis Muñoz Marín International Airport (SJU) can now add an mDL to Apple Wallet and use an iPhone or Apple Watch to verify their identity by holding the device up to a credential authentication technology (CAT-2) reader.

Minimal necessary data will be shared with the reader, and only after authorization from the user. The device need never leave a traveler’s hand. To maximize efficiency, TSA recommends adding an mDL to Apple Wallet before arriving at the TSA checkpoint.

Although the release does not specify who provides the Puerto Rico mDL, PR-based firm Innovato developed the government’s CESCO app and has made statements suggesting it is also behind the digital credential.

Announcement of Apple support comes with the usual proviso informing passengers that they must still carry and have ready a physical driver’s license or identification card. However, TSA appears increasingly keen on mDLs: SJU is now one of 27 airports accepting digital identity credentials at TSA checkpoints. Apple saw five states or territories join its wallet fold in 2024. New Mexico just rolled out their mDL for Apple and Google Wallet. And more are in progress, with predictions saying more than half of U.S. states will have mDLs by the end of 2025.

The digital wheels keep on turning in mDLs, and at this rate it seems highly likely that the next five years will see a full transition to mobile driver’s licenses, as digital natives become the majority.

