EUDI Wallet project seeks public feedback on technical specification

The European digital identity project is seeking feedback from the public on its technical specifications.

The European Commission recently published five Implementing Acts detailing requirements for the core functionalities, certification and the trust ecosystem of EU Digital Identity (EUDI) Wallets.

Citizens and organizations can submit their feedback on the “Have Your Say” platform by September 9, 2024, when the consultation process will be closed.

The European Commission has also invited the public to give their comments on five eIDAS implementation regulations, a set of key documents related to the EUDI Wallet

To test the EUDI Wallet in real life, the European Commission has invested 46 million euros (US$49.8 million) into four Large Scale Pilots, which kicked off last year in April. In May, the EU announced grants for more pilots, securing 20 million euros ($21.5 million) in funding.

That same month, The EUDI Regulation entered into force, mandating that Member States offer at least one EUDI Wallet to their citizens and residents by 2026.

