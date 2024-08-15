FB pixel

EU seeks comments on EUDI Wallet regulations

| Masha Borak
Categories Biometrics News  |  Civil / National ID  |  Mobile Biometrics
EU seeks comments on EUDI Wallet regulations
 

The European Commission has published five key documents related to the EU Digital Identity (EUDI) Wallet and is inviting feedback.

The five eIDAS implementation regulations cover certification requirements, common protocols and interfaces for cross-border interoperability, core functionalities and integrity guidelines for use across EU member states, trust frameworks for secure identity management and identification data and attestations.

The four-week consultation period will close on September 9th, 2024. The EC plans to adopt the recommendations during the fourth quarter of this year.

The European Council officially adopted the underlying framework for the EU’s Digital Identity Wallets in March.

In July, the EU issued a new call for funding within the Digital Europe Programme (DIGITAL), allocating over 108 million euros (approximately US$117.5 million) to projects designed to increase the continent’s tech capacities – including digital identity.

Related Posts

Article Topics

 |   |   |   |   |   | 

Latest Biometrics News

 

Pindrop introduces voice deepfake detection tool, tracks down Harris spoof source

Pindrop has announced the launch in preview of its new Pulse Inspect deepfake detection product. A release says Pulse Inspect…

 

Rights groups push back on UK police use of facial recognition amid far-right riots

After the UK government announced more deployments of facial recognition to curb far-right riots, rights groups have called on Prime…

 

Israel is introducing new biometric technology on the border of West Bank: report

Israel has been quietly introducing new biometric border technology for Palestinians traveling between the country and the Palestinian territory of…

 

Widespread adoption of mDLs in US remains a slow slog

The push to implement a mobile driver’s license (mDLs) throughout the U.S. continues to be fraught with a variety of…

 

Biometric security use up for myGov app; Aussie TEx messaging ramps up

Australia’s Minister for Government Services and the NDIS, Bill Shorten, has issued releases to mark milestones for the myGov app…

 

mDLs receive final approval in Illinois, not for voting in Ohio

Mobile driver’s licenses (mDLs) are coming to Illinois, after Governor J.B. Pritzker signed House Bill 4592 into law this week….

Comments

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Continue Reading

Most Read This Week

Featured Company

Learn More

Biometrics Insight, Opinion

Digital ID In-Depth

Biometrics White Papers

Biometrics Events