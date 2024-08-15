EU seeks comments on EUDI Wallet regulations

The European Commission has published five key documents related to the EU Digital Identity (EUDI) Wallet and is inviting feedback.

The five eIDAS implementation regulations cover certification requirements, common protocols and interfaces for cross-border interoperability, core functionalities and integrity guidelines for use across EU member states, trust frameworks for secure identity management and identification data and attestations.

The four-week consultation period will close on September 9th, 2024. The EC plans to adopt the recommendations during the fourth quarter of this year.

The European Council officially adopted the underlying framework for the EU’s Digital Identity Wallets in March.

In July, the EU issued a new call for funding within the Digital Europe Programme (DIGITAL), allocating over 108 million euros (approximately US$117.5 million) to projects designed to increase the continent’s tech capacities – including digital identity.

