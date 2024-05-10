FB pixel

European digital ID project offers grants for more pilots

| Masha Borak
European digital ID project offers grants for more pilots
 

The pan-European digital identity project will receive another cash infusion for its pilot programs.

The European Union has published a new call for grants for the European Union Digital Identity (EUDI) Wallet, targeting four different use cases: Business, payment and banking, travel and age verification wallets. The value of the new funding is 20 million euros (US$21.5 million).

The grants will support two more rounds of large-scale pilots designed to test the EUDI Wallet before its roll-out to EU Member States. The deadline for the application is September 24, 2024.

The deliverables include testing “the deployment of the EU Digital Identity Wallet in priority use case, including pilots using the European Blockchain Services Infrastructure (EBSI) to support the EU Digital Identity Wallet in cross-border use cases” as well as “deploying the EU Digital Identity Wallet in national eID ecosystems by Member States,” the call notes.

The new round of grants will also focus on improving technical specifications and implementation guidelines for the wallet.

The bloc kicked off the first EUDI Wallet large-scale pilots (LSPs) last year in April with the European Commission earmarking 46 million euros (roughly US$49 million) for funding through grants. Participating in the schemes are 360 private companies and public authorities across 26 EU member states, as well as Norway, Iceland and Ukraine.

