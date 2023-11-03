Greece adding more ID documents to government digital wallet

Greece’s Digital Governance Minister Dimitris Papastergiou says two new documents, namely the car registration license and the biometric passport, will soon be added to the Gov.gr digital wallet app that was launched last year.

The government official dropped the hint in an interview with a local radio, Greek City Times reports.

Issues related to legal and technical procedures are being worked out and the two documents will be supported by the wallet within the next six months, the minister said.

The outlet also cites Papastergiou as saying that a new version of the digital wallet is being developed to which more credentials such as the new national digital ID card, the DYPA (unemployment benefits) card and academic diplomas will be added. The new version of the wallet is expected to be launched within weeks.

With the new wallet, users will be able to have easy access to a wide range of government and private sector services, according to Papastergiou, who also revealed that digital calls and payment services will soon be available for Greek citizens. The Greek government has digitized 1,600 public services, according to Papastergiou.

Greece started issuing new digital ID cards in September.

Article Topics

digital government | digital ID | digital wallets | Greece | identity document