FB pixel

OpenAI rolls out passkeys for ChatGPT, partners with Yubico

FIDO2-based passkeys and YubiKeys target phishing and account takeover risks
| Masha Borak
Categories Access Control  |  Biometrics News  |  Trade Notes
OpenAI rolls out passkeys for ChatGPT, partners with Yubico
 

OpenAI has introduced new passwordless security settings for ChatGPT accounts, allowing users to opt for passkeys or physical security keys. At the same time, the generative AI firm has announced a partnership with hardware authentication device maker Yubico, offering a two-pack set of custom YubiKeys to users at a special price.

The new opt-in setting, named Advanced Account Security, removes password-based sign-in from ChatGPT and Codex accounts. Instead, users can opt for any FIDO-compliant security key or software-based passkeys.

The feature is built on FIDO2 and WebAuthn specifications, the same standards adopted by Google, Microsoft, GitHub, and other vendors for phishing-resistant authentication.

The partnership with Yubico comes after OpenAI deployed its products internally to protect their employees and infrastructure from sophisticated phishing. The U.S.-based firm has been dealing with threats such as cybercriminals sending malware to OpenAI employees and attackers exploiting OpenAI’s organization creation and team invitation features to send spam emails from legitimate OpenAI addresses.

“We’ve made YubiKeys a standard part of how we protect OpenAI employees, and with Advanced Account Security, we’re making it easier for ChatGPT users to choose that same kind of phishing-resistant protection when it’s right for them,” says Dane Stuckey, chief information security officer at OpenAI.

Yubico will offer users a bundle consisting of the YubiKey C Nano, designed to remain seated in a laptop port for daily authentication, and the YubiKey C NFC, intended for backup and cross-device use across laptops and mobile devices.

“Ultimately, our intent is to drastically reduce the threat of unauthorized access to sensitive data in OpenAI accounts worldwide,” says Yubico CEO Jerrod Chong.

Yubico is also looking towards securing AI workflows as more companies rush to adopt AI, leading to security gaps. The Sweden-based firm has partnered with Delinea to provide hardware-attested proof of human authorization for high-consequence agentic actions, including audit trails that bind every automated action to a verified human.

Related Posts

Article Topics

 |   |   |   |   |   |   | 

Latest Biometrics News

 

CLR Labs wins ISO 17025 accreditation for biometrics testing across EU

Cabinet Louis Reynaud (CLR Labs) has been accredited for ISO/IEC 17025, the international standard for testing and calibration laboratories, in…

 

Leidos, Idemia PS advance checkpoint modernization with biometrics, CAT-2 systems

Leidos and Idemia Public Security have formed a strategic partnership to deploy biometric‑enabled eGates and integrated Credential Authentication Technology (CAT-2)…

 

Google Wallet supports Aadhaar verifiable credentials in India

Google has added support for Aadhaar Verifiable Credentials in India, allowing users to store and present their digital Aadhaar ID…

 

India scales farmer ID system for payments with KPMG support

The India office of influential accounting firm KPMG has explained how it supported the advancement of the country’s Digital Agriculture…

 

Digital ID systems fail migrants due to policy gaps, Caribou finds

A new report by research organization Caribou has warned that digital ID systems around the world have continued to deepen…

 

Hopae launches eIDAS 2.0, AMLR onboarding readiness tool

Hopae has launched a free self-assessment tool to help financial institutions offering customer onboarding and identity verification to evaluate their…

Comments

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Continue Reading

Biometric Market Analysis and Buyer's Guides

Most Viewed This Week

Featured Company

Learn More

Biometrics Insight, Opinion

Digital ID In-Depth

Biometrics White Papers

Biometrics Events