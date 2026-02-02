FB pixel

Yubico expands YubiKey as a Service with self-service ordering and new management portal

| Lu-Hai Liang
Categories Access Control  |  Biometrics News  |  Trade Notes
Yubico expands YubiKey as a Service with self-service ordering and new management portal
 

Yubico has announced new features for its YubiKey as a Service offering, aimed at simplifying large-scale deployment of hardware passkeys.

The update introduces a self-service ordering system and a redesigned customer portal, both intended to reduce administrative overhead and accelerate adoption of phishing-resistant authentication.

The self-service ordering capability allows IT administrators to invite employees, contractors or partners to request YubiKeys directly through a branded web interface. Users can select the appropriate device form factor and provide shipping details, with delivery available across the U.S., Canada, and Europe.

By shifting order management to end users, organizations can reduce the logistical burden on IT departments while expanding access to hardware-based authentication. The updated customer portal, formerly known as the YubiEnterprise Console, consolidates deployment management into a single dashboard.

Features include inventory tracking, shipment monitoring, and role-based user management. The portal is designed to provide clearer visibility into deployment status and streamline operations for organizations managing YubiKeys at scale.

The enhancements are available exclusively through YubiKey as a Service.

There is a persistent disconnect between perceived cybersecurity and actual vulnerability. That was a key finding from Yubico’s 2025 Global State of Authentication Survey. The findings indicate a world still reliant on outdated authentication practices, highlighting the need to align personal and workplace cyber hygiene.

Related Posts

Article Topics

 |   |   |   | 

Latest Biometrics News

 

ICE’s facial recognition app is new, but the NEC tech behind it is well known

The revelation that the Mobile Fortify app used by ICE to identify suspected immigration procedure violators, and increasingly protestors, uses…

 

ICE, FBI expand facial recognition use to protest investigations

Federal use of facial recognition and related surveillance technologies has expanded decisively into the monitoring of domestic protest activity, according…

 

From Alibaba to Zoloz, liveness confirmation crucial for biometrics providers

Liveness detection providers that have just launched their technology and those that have not yet undergone conformance tests to prove…

 

Benin reports 75% of identification services accessed through digital platforms

Citizens of Benin are increasingly using digital tools to access public services across several sectors. In 2025, at least 75…

 

Unofficial Colorado Digital Services Navigator scoops state portal redesign

An ex-employee of the Colorado Digital Service has created a free tool for those looking to navigate the agency’s online…

 

Calling Utah: SEDI offers template for fast-tracking digital identity schemes

A presentation from Chief Privacy Officer for the State of Utah Christopher Bramwell at the FIDO Identity Policy Forum looks…

Comments

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Continue Reading

Biometric Market Analysis and Buyer's Guides

Most Viewed This Week

Featured Company

Learn More

Biometrics Insight, Opinion

Digital ID In-Depth

Biometrics White Papers

Biometrics Events