Yubico expands YubiKey as a Service with self-service ordering and new management portal

Yubico has announced new features for its YubiKey as a Service offering, aimed at simplifying large-scale deployment of hardware passkeys.

The update introduces a self-service ordering system and a redesigned customer portal, both intended to reduce administrative overhead and accelerate adoption of phishing-resistant authentication.

The self-service ordering capability allows IT administrators to invite employees, contractors or partners to request YubiKeys directly through a branded web interface. Users can select the appropriate device form factor and provide shipping details, with delivery available across the U.S., Canada, and Europe.

By shifting order management to end users, organizations can reduce the logistical burden on IT departments while expanding access to hardware-based authentication. The updated customer portal, formerly known as the YubiEnterprise Console, consolidates deployment management into a single dashboard.

Features include inventory tracking, shipment monitoring, and role-based user management. The portal is designed to provide clearer visibility into deployment status and streamline operations for organizations managing YubiKeys at scale.

The enhancements are available exclusively through YubiKey as a Service.

There is a persistent disconnect between perceived cybersecurity and actual vulnerability. That was a key finding from Yubico’s 2025 Global State of Authentication Survey. The findings indicate a world still reliant on outdated authentication practices, highlighting the need to align personal and workplace cyber hygiene.

Article Topics

access control | biometric security key | biometrics | passwordless authentication | Yubico