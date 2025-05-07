Suprema BioStar Air shifts biometric access control to the network edge

Suprema has introduced the latest entry in its well-known BioStar line of biometric scanners for access control and human resource management to allow organizations to deploy it with “zero-on-premise” architecture.

The new BioStar Air employs a smart edge architecture, for simplified deployment and easy scalability with software stored and operated in the cloud. Biometric data is processed at the edge for fast, reliable user authentication and continued functioning during network outages. BioStar Air’s smart readers feature built-in controllers that connect directly to the network, which Suprema highlights as a way to keep infrastructure costs down.

Credentials supported include face biometrics, RFID cards, mobile apps and QR codes.

The system’s federated architecture allows employees to use the same face or fingerprint biometric template (which will soon be supported) at all access points. Support for Apple Wallet is also coming soon, Suprema says.

Interfaces are available for web and mobile to centralize access control for modern, distributed workspaces with minimal hardware.

Suprema recommends the BioStar Air for SMBs, multi-branch companies and mixed-use buildings.

“Building access control infrastructure can be overwhelming, with servers, controllers, and endless IT overhead,” says Hanchul Kim, CEO of Suprema Inc. “With BioStar Air, we’ve thrown all that out to deliver on our vision for the future of access control: cloud first, biometric-native, and effortless to scale. Organizations can finally gain the flexibility and confidence they need to secure today’s mobile, distributed workplaces.”

Suprema debuted the BioStar Air at ISC West 2025 this past March in Las Vegas.

The BioStar 2 VMS solution was certified as Level One “Good Software” by the South Korean government-affiliated TTA earlier this year.

Article Topics

access control | biometrics | biometrics at the edge | BioStar Air | cloud services | face biometrics | Suprema | workforce management