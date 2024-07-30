Suprema launches cloud platform to connect biometric access control devices

Security and access control provider Suprema has launched an open cloud integration platform to allow businesses to easily add biometric access control devices to their system.

The new CLUe platform is built on native cloud architecture, with direct cloud connections through standard REST APIs. Organizations can benefit by avoiding on-site servers, simpler integration and lower costs, according to the company announcement.

Suprema notes that its access control scanners support facial authentication, fingerprint biometrics, dynamic and static QR codes and RFID cards.

The CLUe platform is targeted at customers with access control, visitor management, membership enrollment, and multi-location management needs.

Suprema secured CSA Star Level 2 certification from the Cloud Security Alliance just weeks ago.

“With the launch of CLUe, our first cloud-based platform, we enhance our commitment to delivering integrated total security solutions worldwide,” says Suprema Inc. CEO, Hanchul Kim. “CLUe offers a scalable, secure, and user-friendly access control platform based on cloud technology that will meet the needs of businesses globally.”

The platform was showcased in the Korean and Japanese markets last year, with early deployments at fitness centers, screen golf facilities and shared offices. It is now available to customers around the world.

