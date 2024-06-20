FB pixel

Idex, Zwipe each strike biometric access card deals

| Abhishek Jadhav
Categories Access Control  |  Biometrics News  |  Fingerprint Recognition
Norway-based Idex Biometrics‘ access control system has received an integration order for biometric access cards, while fellow Nordic developer Zwipe has secured a distribution agreement for biometric access control in the region.

Following the market demand for robust and secure authentication, Idex has secured a follow-up order from AuthenTrend. This agreement will allow AuthenTrend to integrate Idex Access into their biometric access cards.

“This order will serve some of our large enterprise customers in Asia and EMEA. We are continuously enhancing functionalities and features for the next iterations as new markets embrace secure access solutions,” says Zake Huang, general manager of AuthenTrend.

After the launch of ATKey.Card biometric cards, AuthenTrend says it has received positive feedback from both partners and customers.

These FIDO2-certified fingerprint security cards provide passwordless authentication through multiple interfaces, such as NFC and Bluetooth. They are designed to be battery-free and leverage Idex Access.

“The additional order demonstrates AuthenTrend’s success in commercializing high-quality biometric authentication cards,” says Catharina Eklof, chief commercial officer of Idex Biometrics.

Seriline to distribute Zwipe cards in Nordic region

Sweden-based identity and access management company, Seriline has signed a distribution agreement with Zwipe to bring biometric access cards to the Nordic region. The partnership aims to address the potential security vulnerabilities in the traditional access control system by leveraging Zwipe Access cards that can be integrated into standard ID cards for secure authentication.

Zwipe specializes in biometric cards designed for a range of uses, such as payments, physical and logical access control, and identification. Freddie Parrman, chief executive officer of Seriline, emphasizes the significance of developing biometric access control systems that are resilient to future developments.

“We are happy to collaborate with Zwipe as biometric access control systems are shaping the future of business security across the globe. With its faultless data gathering, identification, and verification capabilities, biometric access control systems are crucial for providing security to countless industries and sectors worldwide,” Parrman adds.

