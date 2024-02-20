Suprema introduces on-device biometric authentication for physical access control

Suprema has developed an on-device biometric authentication method that integrates with organizations’ physical access control systems. The new “Template on Mobile” (ToM) is designed to enable access authentication with face biometrics while protecting the privacy of users from data breaches and other threats.

ToM authentication keeps the user’s biometric data stored on their smartphone for data protection and management. It was originally developed as an integration feature for Suprema’s access control systems like the BioStation 3 and the BioStar 2, but is now available for integration with more devices.

Suprema suggests that ToM can replace other access tokens like RFID cards which can be lost or stolen. If there are appearance changes, users can easily update their facial image. For administrators, ToM streamlines management processes with self-enrollment, and also eliminates the need to store the biometric data, easing compliance and reducing server costs.

The new software utilizes BLE communication speed optimization technology developed by Suprema to overcome the challenge of transmitting facial data over Bluetooth.

ToM was registered with the Korean Public Procurement Service this month, according to the announcement. As a result, Suprema expects ToM to be adopted by government and public institutions.

“In the era of mobile technology and widespread biometric adoption, we proudly introduce ToM as a groundbreaking authentication method, a pioneering innovation in the security industry,” says Suprema Inc. CEO Hanchul Kim, “Our commitment is to empower businesses and individuals worldwide, providing them with the highest level of security while ensuring a user-friendly experience.”

