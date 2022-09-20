Suprema’s latest face biometric access control terminal offers new data security controls

Suprema has launched a new physical access control terminal with face biometrics for touchless secure entry to buildings and offices of any size.

The BioStation 3 provides facial recognition, QR code and barcode scanning, mobile access card and RFID card-reading for maximum flexibility and user convenience, according to a company announcement.

Compared to its predecessor, the FaceStation F2, the BioStation 3’s form factor is reduced by 47 percent.

The new terminal also includes a Neural Processing Unit (NPU) for optimal biometric facial authentication performance running at the network edge. Accurate authentication is supported for users wearing different types of masks, hairstyles, hats and glasses.

The BioStation 3 is also certified for ISO/IEC 27001-compliant secure information management. Data security measures also include ‘Face Template on Mobile,’ an authentication method developed by Suprema in which the biometric template is stored on the user’s mobile device, rather than on the device or in a company database.

“BioStation 3 is a product that integrates all of Suprema’s innovative technologies so that everyone around the world can conveniently and safely control and manage all kinds of doors in the post-pandemic world,” says Suprema Inc. CEO Hanchul Kim. “With BioStation 3, Suprema will set a new standard in access control and provide a unique customer experience.”

Suprema also joined the FiRa Consortium this month to participate in standards-building for next-generation wireless technologies.

