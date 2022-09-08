Suprema joins ultra-wideband standards group to work on next-gen wireless applications

Suprema has joined the FiRa Consortium, a standards consultant body for ultra-wideband (UWB) technology used in next-generation wireless communication, to collaborate with other members of the organization and receive professional support in developing UWB technologies.

The FiRa Consortium is more than 100 members strong, and promotes the widespread adoption of UWB with work on the technology’s stability, and the accuracy of its distance and location measurements.

The UWB market consisted of more than 200 million units shipped last year, and is forecast by Techno Systems Research to surpass 1.2 billion units shipped by 2027, according to the announcement.

Manufacturers including BMW, Mercedes-Benz, Samsung Electronics and Apple are producing smart keys and capabilities for finding lost items or transferring data between smartphones with UWB technology.

Suprema sees potential for UWB in physical access control, where it could enable recognition of users to open a door without any further authentication.

“UWB technology, which is characterized by very precise distance and direction recognition, is expected to be commercialized in services such as door locks, digital keys and high-security IoT devices,” says Seongbin Choi, head of Suprema’s R&D Center, “Suprema continues to lead the industry by joining FiRa and expanding R& D investment to introduce UWB into access control systems. Through this, we will develop a next-generation walk-through access security solution using advanced UWB technology and will continue to strive to provide a more convenient and secure user experience.”

Suprema unveiled the integration of its BioStar 2 biometric access control system with an automated failover server for improved stability in June.

