White House fraud crackdown sharpens focus on digital identity

The Trump administration’s March 6 Executive Order 14390, aimed at combating cybercrime and fraud, has prompted a significant response from the identity verification industry.

While the order is officially focused on law enforcement and prosecuting cyber-enabled fraud, many see it as part of a broader shift in federal policy that emphasizes the importance of digital identity verification in preventing fraud before it affects federal systems.

The executive order highlights the growing concern over how cybercrime is impacting American citizens, draining savings, stealing identities, and threatening critical infrastructure.

It calls for stronger federal coordination to combat cyber-enabled fraud, with an emphasis on prosecuting fraud-related activities such as scam centers. However, industry experts argue that the government needs more than just enforcement—it needs stronger preventative measures, especially in digital spaces where fraudsters can impersonate legitimate individuals.

Key players in the identity verification industry, such as Carahsoft and Socure, emphasize that identity assurance is a crucial tool in preventing fraud. Fraud often begins when attackers impersonate a real person or take over an account, bypassing weak identity verification systems.

These vulnerabilities can be exploited before fraud is even detected, making it essential for federal systems to strengthen their identity verification tools.

Jordan Burris, head of public sector at Socure, calls for digital identity to be treated as foundational national infrastructure, stating that many of today’s fraud schemes rely on the ability to convincingly impersonate individuals.

Whether it’s account takeovers or synthetic identity fraud, the common denominator is the failure to verify identities effectively.

“Now let me say the quiet part out loud,” Burris said. “We are still missing the boat on the one lever that changes the economics of fraud at scale: digital identity,” Burris said.

“Identity is the root of many of the scams and cybercrime-enabled fraud schemes plaguing Americans today,” Burris continued. “Whether it is account takeover, benefits fraud, synthetic identity abuse, or impersonation scams, the common denominator is the ability of fraudsters to convincingly pose as someone they are not.”

The company’s argument is that fraud, account takeover, and impersonation are not peripheral issues in cyber policy. They are core issues, and a national anti-fraud strategy will remain incomplete if digital identity is treated as a secondary compliance or customer-experience function rather than a strategic control.

While the executive order itself does not mandate a national digital identity system, it stresses the need for improved identity verification across federal agencies. This includes critical entry points like online applications, account recovery, and digital portals that are most vulnerable to fraud.

Vendors and analysts argue that digital identity verification should be treated as a core element of anti-fraud strategy, rather than a secondary compliance issue.

The conversation has also shifted to new technologies such as AI and deepfakes, which are making it easier for attackers to create convincing fake identities at scale. This evolution in fraud tactics makes it more important than ever to implement strong identity verification and fraud detection systems.

Industry responses suggest that the next phase of the administration’s efforts should focus on elevating digital identity as critical infrastructure. This would require coordination across sectors and transparent measures of success to identify weaknesses and address vulnerabilities.

The White House’s follow-up executive order, creating the Task Force to Eliminate Fraud, underscores the shift from broad policy to actionable steps. As identity verification companies highlight, strengthening systems to prevent fraud from entering at the entry points is just as crucial as taking down fraudulent networks after the fact.

“If the administration wants to deliver on the promise of this strategy, the next phase should elevate digital identity as critical infrastructure, drive cross-sector alignment at the highest levels, and measure results transparently so we know what is working and where vulnerabilities persist,” Burris said.

Prosecuting fraud and disrupting scam centers are the most visible parts of the administration’s approach. But the more important long-term test may be whether agencies strengthen the systems that establish digital trust in the first place.

If the federal government continues to rely on fragmented or low-assurance identity controls, cyber-enabled fraud will remain hard to contain. If the president’s order leads agencies to adopt stronger identity proofing and authentication across programs and platforms, its effects could be more lasting.

In that sense, the order is doing two things at once. Publicly, it signals a tougher federal posture toward cybercrime, scams, and predatory fraud. Operationally, it is driving a broader argument that identity needs to sit much closer to the center of federal anti-fraud policy.

The responses from businesses and analysts all point in that direction. Together, they suggest the next phase of the administration’s response may be judged not only by prosecutions and takedowns, but by how seriously agencies address the identity weaknesses that fraudsters continue to exploit.

In sum, the key takeaway is that, while prosecuting fraud remains vital, the federal government must also focus on making it harder for fraudsters to penetrate systems in the first place.

As the government takes steps toward better coordination and stronger technology procurement, the role of digital identity verification will be central in shaping the effectiveness of the strategy outlined in Executive Order 14390.

Article Topics

Carahsoft | cybersecurity | digital identity | identity assurance | identity verification | Socure | U.S. Government | United States