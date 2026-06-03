GBG continues shift from IDV to identity decisioning with Foresight

UK firm GBG is increasingly positioning itself beyond traditional identity verification, using data gathered across millions of identity checks to help customers make broader onboarding, fraud and customer journey decisions.

Foresight is GBG’s new AI-powered intelligence layer, designed to help organizations benchmark identity performance, identify fraud trends and optimize onboarding and account access journeys using insights derived from GBG’s verification network. A release from the company says Foresight “shows businesses how their identity journeys perform against peers in the same sector and what to change to improve.”

Key benefits of Foresight, which does not require active integration, include real-time performance visibility; peer benchmarking; specific, explainable configuration changes tied to measurable outcomes, as recommended by AI; and automated alerts – all in a single portal. Performance Insights tracks pass rates, volumes, trends, demographic breakdowns and configuration changes in real time. Peer Benchmarking draws on the anonymized data GBG processes across its customer base, placing that performance data in market context.

Gus Tomlinson, chief product and technology officer at GBG, says “every identity check we run makes the next one more accurate. That history is our asset, and the outcomes it drives are what our customers care about. Until now, the intelligence sitting inside that data has not been accessible in a way that lets teams act on it directly.”

“Foresight changes that. It gives fraud, compliance and onboarding teams the external context they need to make faster, more defensible decisions, improve pass rates and get measurably more from their existing GBG investment.”

Foresight is the latest step in GBG’s evolution from a verification provider to a broader identity and fraud platform. The company launched its GBG Go orchestration platform last year and has expanded partnerships with Moody’s and Equifax as it builds a more comprehensive identity decisioning ecosystem.

The strategy mirrors a wider industry move toward continuous identity, where verification, fraud detection, risk assessment and customer lifecycle management are increasingly delivered through a single platform rather than as standalone products.

Article Topics

continuous verification | digital identity | GBG | identity assurance | identity orchestration